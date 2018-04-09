KSP investigating traffic stops

Kentucky State Police are investigating an incident in which a person was allegedly repeatedly pulled over by unmarked vehicles.

According to a press release, Kentucky State Police, Post 10 Harlan began an investigation on Sunday in Bell County where an individual was pulled over by two unmarked vehicles less than one mile apart on U.S. 25E. This occurred near the Bell County Veterinarian Clinic and the Imperial Bait Shop in the Middlesboro community of Bell County. Kentucky State Police Trooper Don Perry has initiated an investigation.

Preliminary investigation indicates a female was traveling on U.S. 25E when an unmarked green SUV pulled her over. A male wearing a red Carhartt jacket with a badge around his neck allegedly approached the vehicle and stated that she was speeding but never asked for any paper work. The male then advised her to slow down and let her go. The victim stated less than one mile later she was stopped again by a navy blue SUV. This time a male individual allegedly approached the vehicle and asked for her license. This unknown person wasn’t wearing a badge anywhere visible. He began screaming at her and hitting her window. The victim stated she was calling State Police and this individual ran back to his vehicle and left.

The release states Kentucky State Police located an individual involved in this incident on Monday. KSP Trooper George Howard located and interviewed Constable Jeffrey Bowling from Middlesboro. Bowling stated he made a traffic stop on the alleged victim. Bowling is an elected official in Bell County and receives the authority to equip his vehicle with blue lights from the Bell County Fiscal Court. At this time KSP is continuing this investigation. If anyone has information about the incident you are urged to contact Post 10 at 606-573-3131.

The case remains under investigation by Perry.