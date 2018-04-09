Mediated elections and globalism

As established in previous columns, the globalist managed to place people sympathetic to their world dominion view as presidential nominees of both major political parties for most of the last one hundred years allowing them to win the presidency no matter who was elected. This has resulted in our having over 800 military bases to manage the globe and the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), the leading globalist organization in the U.S., to place 190 of their journalist in top positions in the leading media organizations in America, resulting in citizens being largely unaware of this controlling influence.

Donald Trump said that the 2016 presidential election was “rigged” in favor of Hillary Clinton. A strong case can be made for the elimination of Bernie Sanders who garnered half the Democrats in the Iowa Caucus from long-term establishment candidate Hillary Clinton and whose crowds tripled hers.

But political scientists know that they have been mediated for decades by deliberate media exclusion of other political party candidates. The one percent richest Americans heavily finance both major political parties. Some realize that neither represent, as first consideration, the poor or the middle class.

I write the Federal Elections Commission (FEC) every October of every election year to find out who is running for president as the establishment media has largely not told me of contenders other than in their two political parties. The FEC requires that anyone running for president spending or collecting $5,000 or more on his/her candidacy for president file with them. There are always over 200 persons who do so. In every presidential election there are at least 20 political parties offering a presidential candidate.

Part of the mediated system is the agreement among the mainstream media to cover only Republicans and Democrats and only those favorable to globalism. I have always provided this list to my students. The real establishment is the moneyed elite capable of bringing to candidates the millions of dollars that are needed to win. They pick winners and losers long before public exposure and guide them through the election process to victory by the money and exposure they allocate. Voters salivate on cue over their party’s nomination with no idea how they were managed.

The Libertarian Party, for example, has offered a presidential candidate in every election for decades and are on the ballot in over 45 states in every election but are seldom mentioned and never invited to the “big debates.” They hold their own, never covered by the establishment press. One may argue, “but they do not have enough voter strength to warrant inclusion,” but in fact, they do not have sufficient voter strength because the establishment media did not cover them.

When the establishment press wishes to advantage a candidate it suddenly allows inclusion, such as when Ross Perot was “allowed” real participation in 1992 because he would take more votes from George H. W. Bush than Bill Clinton giving Clinton, the then media favorite, the White House. Ross Perot was on the ballot in every state only because he received sufficient media attention by them to be there.

Such would be the case today for anyone else running. The media vote first by its collective exclusion of those not registered as Democrats or Republicans. In political science we learn that the first election is theirs. We get to choose from those they have not excluded. The wisest, most experienced, most gifted and most honest person in America could not be president of the United States unless he/she was a Democrat or Republican.

Media corporate owners have allowed media collusion and, as we have said in other columns, they are overwhelmingly also globalist. Trump survived this media filter by running as a Republican, and vaulting over the establishment by funding his own primary campaign enabling him to call it as he saw it and win over the majority of Americans who also felt excluded by Washington, D.C.

So what other political parties normally offer candidates for president on the ballot? They follow: Libertarian Party, Green Party, Constitution Party of the U.S., Party of Socialism and Liberation, Reform Party USA, Socialist Party USA, and Socialist Workers Party. These political parties, with far less media coverage, still were able to get through the different state hurdles designed to reduce choices on the ballot. No one wants forty names to choose from.

Other political parties with no national media coverage offering a presidential candidate on the ballot vary from election to election. These often limit themselves to a state or an issue. They were: Approval Voting Party-Colorado, Constitution Party of Idaho-Texas, Revolutionary Party-California, Prohibition Party-Pennsylvania, American Solidarity Party-Michigan, Workers World Party-New York, Nutrition Party-New Jersey, American Party of SC-South Carolina, America’s Party-Iowa, Veterans Party of America-Texas, Independent American Party-Michigan, US Pacifist Party-Illinois, Legal Marijuana Now Party- Minnesota, and Socialist Equality Par-Michigan.

Most Americans know that something is wrong — really wrong. Today Independents, those refusing to align Democrat or Republican, are about 40 percent, stronger than either party. Most Americans feel lied to by both parties and the media. Presidents from either party are strongly disliked by the time they finish their second term. The people feel deceived when they elect politicians to restore the Constitution and the economy and these same politicians appear to join the globalists as soon as they arrive in Washington, D.C.

Dr. Harold Pease is a syndicated columnist and an expert on the United States Constitution. He has dedicated his career to studying the writings of the Founding Fathers and applying that knowledge to current events. He taught history and political science from this perspective for over 30 years at Taft College. To read more, visit www.LibertyUnderFire.org.