What’s Goin’ On

APRIL 10-12

The Harlan County BOOKMOBILE schedule for the week of April 9 includes:

Tuesday — Harlan Senior Center, Tway and Harlan Health & Rehabilitation Center

Wednesday — Good Neighbor Road, Terry’s Fork, Sawbriar/Wallins.

Thursday — Cumberland Elementary, Tri-Cities Nursing & Rehabilitation and Putney.

Friday — No run.

APRIL 10

The gardening series, GROWING GROWERS, continues with “Harvesting and Post-harvest of Garden Produce,” at 6 p.m. on April 10 at the Harlan County Extension Depot. The series is sponsored by the Harlan County Extension Service, Pine Mountain Settlement School and the Harlan County Farmers Market. For more information or to register for the workshops, call 606-573-4464.

The Cumberland Valley Chapter of the Kentucky Public Retirees (KPR) will meet April 10 at the Golden Corral Restaurant in London. Mealtime will begin at 11:30 a.m. with the meeting to follow. The guest speaker will be Connie Pettyjohn the director of retiree health care at the Kentucky Retirement Systems. Any retiree (and their spouse) receiving retirement benefits from KERS, CERS or SPRS is welcome to attend. Membership information will be available at the meeting or at kentuckypublicretirees.org. For more information, call 606-877-0079 or 606-260-0490.

APRIL 12

Harlan County 4-H will be having a fundraiser for the 4-H Paper Clover Campaign from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 12 at Tractor Supply in Harlan. Meals are $5 and include hot dog with chili, chips, snack cake and drink (additional hot dogs are $1 each). Delivery is available in the Harlan area or may be picked up at Tractor Supply. For more information or to place an order, call or text 606-273-0835.

The Harlan County High School SBDM Council will have a regular scheduled meeting at 3:15 p.m. on April 12 in the HCHS Media Center. Everyone is invited to attend.

APRIL 13

Harlan County 4-H Annual Safety Day will be held April 13 at the Harlan National Guard Armory. All fifth grade students will have a chance to learn more about safety in the following areas: Bicycle, gun, ATV, fire, boating and water and weather. Students will learn more about the Harlan Rescue Squad and ambulance service and will have a chance to see how anyone is impaired from use of alcohol and/or drugs by using the DUI Goggles. Weather permitting, students will have a chance for an up close look at an emergency rescue helicopter which will fly in at around 11 a.m. In case of rain or cold weather, wear a jacket and bring an umbrella.

APRIL 14

The fifth annual Harlan County Run with Color 5K will be held April 14 in downtown Harlan.

APRIL 16

Harlan County 4-H will be having a GARDEN SEED GIVEAWAY at the 4-H Annex Office, located at 519 South Main Street in Harlan, from 3-6 p.m. on April 16. A limited amount of seeds will be available on a first come basis. Some of the seeds available are: Variety of greens, broccoli, cauliflower, peas, herbs, onions, green beans, okra, pepper, spinach, squash, carrots, radish, watermelon, corn and cantaloupe. Some flower seeds will also be available.

BORN LEARNING ACADEMYat Harlan Elementary School will begin at 6 p.m. on April 16. Open to all children ages birth to 5, and their parents/caregivers. Enjoy a free dinner together, and then activities for both adults and children. Each child will receive a free gift, and there will be a door prize drawing. For more information, contact Mrs. Cecilia Adams, Harlan FRYSC, at 606-573-8700 ext. 6108.

APRIL 16, 17, 18,

19, 23, 24, 25, 26

REGISTRATION for pupils in kindergarten or the preschool program in the Harlan County Schools and Harlan County Head Start for the 2018-2019 school year will be held from 8:30 a.m. to noon at each school on the following dates: April 16, Cawood; April 17, Rosspoint; April 18, Wallins; April 19, Cumberland; April 23, James A. Cawood; April 24, Green Hills; April 25, Evarts; and April 26, Black Mountain. For more information, contact your community school.

APRIL 16-18

TRYOUTS for the Harlan County High School Dance Team will be held on April 16, 17 and 18, from 3-5 p.m. at the HCHS gymnasium. Tryout forms are available in the elementary schools offices. An application is also available at the high school. Students will learn the tryout dance on April 16, and then review the dance on April 17. Actual tryouts will be held on the April 18. Coaches are Anna Carruba and Lisa Layne.

APRIL 17

REGISTRATION and Open House Night at Harlan Elementary School will be held from 6-7 p.m. on April 17.

APRIL 21

The first annual Harlan, Ky. CRYPTO CON will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on April 21 at the Harlan County Extension Depot, located at 110 River Street, featuring lectures and presentations from wildlife and Bigfoot researchers. There will also be food, merchandise vendors, display tables and more. Door prizes will be awarded throughout the day.

Harlan Christian Church will host their 15th annual Men’s FISH FRY at 6 p.m. on April 21. There is no charge and all men are invited to attend. Special guests will be Tommy and John Thomas Oaks.

The second annual MOUNTAIN FIESTA, a free street festival for the community, will be held in Cumberland Gap from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 21 featuring concerts, professional dance classes, art, craft demos, vendors, activities, food from Latin America and Appalachia.

APRIL 22

The annual EARTH DAY TREE GIVEAWAY presented by the Harlan County Extension 4-H and the Harlan County Soil Conservation Office will take place at Walmart at noon on April 22. Red Bud, Dogwood and a small selection of Apple Trees will be given out. Harlan County 4-H will allow customers to make a 4-H Windowsill Garden Project and Earth Day coloring books will be available along with other Earth Day materials.

APRIL 28

Registration is now open for the fourth annual RAVEN ROCK 5K Trail Run/Hike at Kingdom Come State Park in Cumberland on April 28. Run along and over some of the most extraordinary rock formations in the state, including Raven Rock, a giant rock exposure that soars 290 feet into the air at a 45-degree angle. Registration begins at 9 a.m., run at 10 a.m. The fee on the day of the even is $25. Pre-register today at runreg.com and receive $5 off. T-shirts are first come, first served for on-site registration; only guaranteed if registered online.

MAY 5

The annual Christ’s Hands DERBY DASH 5K and 2-Mile Family Run will be held May 5. Registration will begin at 8 a.m. and the race will start at 9 a.m. — beginning and finishing at Christ’s Hands. The first 50 pre-registered participants will receive a complimentary T-shirt. Prizes will be awarded in four age groups — win, place and show awards will be presented to the winner of the 1.1/4 Mile Derby Mark. At the end of the race, two prize packages will be awarded. For five cans of food or a $5 donations, two names will be entered to win. There is no limit to the number of times you can enter. Registration forms can be found at Christ’s Hands, Core Fitness, Dan Mosley’s office, Harlan Center, PT Pros and on Christ’s Hands website (www.christhandsky.org)

MAY 19, 20

Registration is now open for the second annual “Tour De Kingdom Come,” a 36-mile road race which includes the scenic Little Shepherd trail, and first annual “Dash for Cash,” an up hill 2.7 mile time trial, scheduled May 19 and 20. A multi-event discount is offered for registering for both events. If you pre-register for “Tour De Kingdom Come” then you can select “Dash for Cash” time trial event for only $10 more. There will be cash awards for the top finishers in each category. Registration is available bikereg.com.

JUNE 2

The ART EXTRAVAGANZA FESTIVAL will be held from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on June 2 in Cumberland Gap (521 Colwyn Avenue) featuring Appalachian arts and crafts from the Tri-State area with food, music and wine tasting. No charge for admission.

Narconon wants to education families on the new escalated risk Fentanyl has added to opiate abuse. Fentanyl has been found to be 50 to 100 times more potent than heroin and has a greatly increased change of overdose. You can learn more about the new dangers of opiate addition and the details of Fentanyl by visiting http://bit.ly/2oCmgAB Narconon can help you take steps to overcome addition in your family. Call 800-431-1754 for free screenings and referrals

Monthly INCOME LIMITS RAISED for Shepherd’s Pantry: One person, $1,276; two, $1,726; three, $2,177. The pantry, located at 111 Union Street in Clutts, will be signing up former and new clients for the pantry (not commodities) program from 10-11 a.m. on the first four Tuesdays and first three Wednesdays of each month until further notice. You must bring proof of all household income, all members Social Security cards, your utility bill with 911 address on it — no exceptions. Plenty of food is available.

ANN’S PANTRY, a mission of the Harlan United Methodist Church, is in need of non-perishable food items and monetary donations. To donate, contact the Stephen Riddle at 606-573-1464 or Wylene Miniard at 606-573-7731.

The American RED CROSS is seeking volunteers with flexible schedules to respond to single and multi-family home fires in the Lake Cumberland service area which includes Casey, Adair, Cumberland, Clinton, Russell, Pulaski, Wayne, McCreary, Whitley, Laurel, Clay, Knox, Bell and Harlan counties. Red Cross Disaster Action Team (DAT) volunteers respond to assist families with shelter, support and access to basic needs immediately following a home fire – often arriving on scene even as the fire is still burning. Volunteers may apply online by visiting http://www.redcross.org/volunteer or by contacting Chapter Executive Terry Burkhart at 859-253-1331 or terry.burkhart@redcross.org.

GED classes are being offered to anyone 19 years or older. Improve your reading, writing and mathematical skills and study to receive your GED. Follow your children by improving your education free of charge. For more information, contact the following locations: Southeast Kentucky Community & Technical College Middlesboro campus at 606-248-3175, Bell County Literacy Center at 606-248-2014, Pineville Learning Center at 606-337-3044 or Henderson Settlement at 606-337-7729 ext. 305.

Benchmark Family Services, serving Bell, Harlan, Clay, Knox, Laurel and Whitley counties, invites you to become a FOSTER PARENT. Free orientation classes are held from 5-6 p.m. on any Tuesday. For more information, call 606-526-6992 or toll free at 866-526-6992.

Free saliva-based drug testing kits are provided and sponsored through UNITE and Stand in the Gap Coalition (SIGCO). Give Me a Reason (GMAR) is designed for parents/guardians to use to talk with their children and randomly test them, which gives them a reason to say no when tempted or offered drugs. Kits can be obtained at 44 different distribution points (DP) throughout the Tri-State area and at the SIGCO office, located at 502 Pennlyn Avenue in Cumberland Gap, Tennessee. For more information, contact the SIGCO office at 423-300-1302. To pick up a kit, stop by on Thursdays from noon to 5:30 p.m. Join prayer at the SIGCO office from 5-6 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month.

VOLUNTEERS and friendly visitors are needed for the Kentucky Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program to enrich the lives of seniors in their long-term care facilities. If you currently visit with someone or would like to become more involved and educated on resident’s rights, elder abuse and long-term care for seniors, contact Arlene Gibson, district ombudsman with Cumberland Valley ADD, at 606-864-7391 ext. 119.

A military SUPPORT GROUP for all active, separated or any former military men or women meets at 6:30 p.m. every first and third Monday of the month at the Middlesboro National Guard Armory, located on 30th Street. If you are facing financial, relationship, criminal, adjustment, substance abuse or other problems, this is for you.

Narconon is reminding families that the use of addicting drugs is on the rise. Take steps to PROTECT YOUR FAMILY FROM DRUG USE. If you know anyone who is struggling get them the help they need. For a free brochure on the signs of addiction for all drugs, call 800-431-1754 or visit DrugAbuseSolution.com. Narconon also offers free screenings and referrals.