The folks at Relay For Life are getting ready to launch a new event on Harlan County, with Bark for Life set to take place on May 12.

Kimberly Blanton, a Relay For Life volunteer, has been working on the event.

“Bark for Life was started in 2007,” Blanton said. “The lady that started it realized how important animals are in helping people with cancer.”

Blanton explained pets help cancer patients through the companionship they give.

“She just wanted to do something to raise money for Relay For Life,” Blanton said. “It started out with people and their dogs walking and raising money.”

According to Blanton, the Bark for Life events are usually a huge success.

“To participate, you pay a fee to register your dog,” Blanton explained. “You can register as many dogs as you want.”

Blanton said there will be lots of activities at the event.

“Teams will be setting up concessions,” Blanton said. “We have one team, Mount Pleasant Funeral Home, they are going to sell homemade dog treats.”

Other activities will include music and possibly some demonstrations.

“We’re working on trying to get one of the K-9 officers to do a demonstration,” Blanton said. “We’re going to have music and a few contests for both the dogs and humans. We’re very excited.”

Blanton pointed out this is the first time Bark for Life has happened in Harlan County.

“So far, the interest has been phenomenal,” she said. “I have probably close to 100 people that want to participate.”

The Bark for Life will run from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at The Harlan Center.

“It’s going to be not only a lot of fun, but it’s going to be a good fundraiser for Relay For Life,” Blanton said.

All the proceeds will go to Relay For Life.

Blanton said she hopes to make Bark for Life a regular event and possibly team up with the Humane Society.