Clay downs HHS; Lady Bears drop 3 of 4 in tourney

A matchup of two of the 13th Region’s top pitchers was dominated by pitching as Clay County and Harlan were limited to nine hits combined as the visiting Lady Tigers won 4-0 on Thursday at Harlan.

Clay County (4-0) junior Brianda Owens gave up four hits as she shut out the Lady Dragons while striking out 13 and walking two.

Harlan senior Ashley Overbay allowed five hits while striking out seven and walking two.

Savanna Smith led Harlan on offense with a double and single. Kaitlyn Cornett and Overbay contributed singles.

Harlan (4-2) will travel to Knox Central on Tuesday.

———

Clay County 002 101 0 — 4 5 0

Harlan 000 000 0 — 0 4 1

Owens and Smith; Overbay and Cornett. WP — Owens. LP — Overbay (3-2).

———

Harlan County lost three of four games last week at the Cal Ripken Experience tournament in Gatlinburg, Tenn.

The Lady Bears opened with a 10-5 win over Franklin, Ohio, as Hannah Johnson led a 15-hit attack with a triple, double and single. Destinee Jenkins added a triple and two singles. Kacie Russell pounded out three singles. Nikki Creech and Emily Collett had two singles each, with Collett driving in three runs. Brandy Adams contributed a double. Lainey Cox had a single.

Jenkins earned the win as she scattered six hits while striking out three and walking one.

Harlan County fell 6-2 to Warren East as the Lady Bears were unable to overcome a four-run second inning.

Jenkins and Johnson each had a double for HCHS. Emily Long added a single. Johnson and Collett drove in one run each.

Jenkins gave up seven hits and earned runs with seven strikeouts and five walks.

HCHS fell 10-0 to Holy Name, N.Y., as Taylor Mountcastle pitched a three-hitter with six strikeouts and no walks.

Johnson, Jenkins and Long had singles for the Lady Bears. Jenkins suffered the loss on the mound, giving up eight runs in three innings. Russell allowed two runs in two innings.

Harlan County fell 5-3 to Sacred Heart Academy, N.Y.

Creech led the Lady Bears with three singles. Johnson and Adams each had two singles. Jenkins had a triple. Russell added a single with two RBI.

Jenkins pitched a complete game with seven strikeouts and four walks.

Harlan County will return to action Thursday at home against Harlan.

———

Harlan County 432 100 0 — 10 15 2

Franklin, Ohio 400 100 0 — 5 6 4

Jenkins and Long; Miller and Adams. WP — Jenkins (4-0). LP — Adams.

———

Harlan County 000 200 0 — 2 3 2

Warren East 041 001 x — 6 7 0

Jenkins and Long; Price, Bardner (6) and Akins. WP — Price. LP — Jenkins (4-1). Sv — Bardner.

———

Holy Name, N.Y. 260 11 — 10 5 0

Harlan County 000 00 — 0 3 7

Mountcastle and Whitler; Jenkins, Russell (4) and Long. WP — Mountcastle. LP — Jenkins (4-2).

———

Sacred Heart, N.Y. 203 000 0 — 5 7 0

Harlan County 000 010 2 — 3 9 0

Priolo and Leimbach; Jenkins and Long. WP — Priolo. LP — Jenkins (4-3).