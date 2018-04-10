Ice House program to help business mindset

The Kentucky Highlands Investment Corporation and the Kentucky Entrepreneur Network are presenting a five-night program designed for people interested in obtaining an entrepreneurial mindset.

According to program representative Mathew Huffman, the program is based on the book “Who Owns the Ice House” by Clifton Taulbert.

“He basically wrote this as a memoir,” Huffman said. “As he was growing up in the Mississippi Delta, he saw his uncle rise up out of his circumstances and choose a different way of life than what was destined for folks in that time in that area.”

Huffman explained the book is an examination of the principles and actions Taulbert learned from observing his uncle start his own business and interact with the community.

“The series is focused on the entrepreneur mindset, the decisions we make, how we see the world and interact with others,” Huffman said. “Along with the series, we have a gentleman who is going to be teaching about the Ice House Discovery Canvas.”

Huffman said the program will break down and examine the fine points of entrepreneurship.

According to Huffman, the first 30 people who register will receive a free copy of the book.

“The first session on Thursday is going to be an overview,” Huffman said. “Everybody gets the book, we’re going to have some food, and then…once a week for five weeks we’ll come together and talk about the principles from that week’s reading.”

Huffman pointed out there is no cost to attend the program.

“There is no cost whatsoever,” Huffman said. “The Kentucky Highlands Investment Corporation and the Kentucky Entrepreneur Network are 100 percent footing the bill.”

Huffman said for folks who are a long distance away and find it difficult to attend all five nights, there is a way to still participate.

“As long as they attend the first night and get a copy of the book, from then on they can actually participate via Zoom, which allows you to participate as long as you’ve got internet, a camera and microphone,” Huffman said. “Technically, you don’t even need a camera, but it helps for people to see your face. But, if that’s a long drive, you can participate for the following four weeks from the comfort of your own home.”

The program is spread across five nights beginning on Thursday from 5:30 p.m. until approximately 7:30 p.m. with the remaining four installments being held on April 19, April 26, May 3 and May 10. The location is the Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College, Harlan Campus, building 1, room 103, at 164 Ball Park Road.