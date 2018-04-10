Local Sports

Yankees open season with victory over Mets

Shawn Carroll had an inside the park homer and triple, driving in four runs to lead the Lynch Church of God Yankees over the Cash 5K Mets 18-2 in a season-opening game Monday from the Tri-City Little League.

Christian Maggard also drove in four runs with a triple and single. Aiden Craig singled twice and Alex Creech singled once with each driving in one run.

Creech struck out three and walked one over two innings to earn the win on the mound. Peyton Jackson struck out two in one inning on the mound.

Bradley Hughes led the Mets with a triple. Darius Akal, Jaden Sexton and Jesse Franks had singles.