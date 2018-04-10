News Around the State

Authorities say DNA links man to rape of girl, 14

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man is accused of raping a 14-year-old girl after the results of a DNA test connected him to the alleged assault.

News outlets reported Monday that 45-year-old Larry Finch is charged with first-degree rape and is being held on a $50,000 cash bond. Authorities say the results of a DNA test on March 27 connected the Louisville man to evidence from the July 2016 rape.

Court documents say Finch placed his hands around the girl’s neck during the rape and afterward made her shower while he put her clothes in a washing machine.

A police report was filed two days later. The victim went to a hospital where a sample was taken for a sexual assault kit.

It was not immediately known if Finch has a lawyer.

Weekday golf discounts offered at Kentucky State Parks

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky State Parks are offering a special weekday discount for golfers this spring.

Parks officials say golfers can get a 20 percent discount off the normal rate at all state parks golf courses. The offer is good for Monday through Thursday until May 24.

Officials say the discount does not apply to overnight golf packages.

Parks with courses in western Kentucky include Kentucky Dam Village, Lake Barkley, Mineral Mound, Pennyrile Forest, Barren River Lake and John James Audubon, a 9-hole course.

Courses in central and southern Kentucky include My Old Kentucky Home, Lincoln Homestead, Dale Hollow Lake and General Burnside Island.

Eastern Kentucky courses include Grayson Lake, Yatesville Lake and Pine Mountain.

KSP: Uniformed officer present at shooting

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky State Police say a uniformed officer was present when an off-duty officer was fatally shot last month.

State police say Hopkinsville Officer Phillip Meacham was off duty in his personal vehicle March 29 when he saw a vehicle approach with flashing lights. Police said in a statement Monday that Meacham contacted an on-duty supervisor and asked for a uniformed officer to help investigate.

The statement says the uniformed officer and Meacham approached James K. Decoursey, who appeared to be working on a vehicle in a driveway. Police said after contact was made, Decoursey fatally shot Meacham and fled.

Decoursey was killed the next day by law enforcement officials in Tennessee.

State police declined Monday to identify the uniformed officer or say whether he fired a weapon.

New bridge closing while part of old span removed

CADIZ, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a new bridge is being closed temporarily while explosives are used to bring down part of the old bridge nearby.

The cabinet said in a news release that the closure on the new U.S. 68/Kentucky 80 Lake Barkley Bridge is expected to last up to two hours on Wednesday morning, starting sometime between 6:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. CDT.

Motorists are advised to detour via Interstate 24, which will add about 40 miles to the trip between Cadiz and Murray.

After the blast, workers will walk the new bridge to make sure no debris is scattered on the driving surface.

The public will be able to watch the blast at designated areas on the east and west sides of the bridge.

Police shoot, kill man after confrontation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Police body camera video shows a man who was fatally shot by officers in Kentucky’s largest city was armed with a screwdriver.

Louisville Police Maj. Frank Hardison said at a news conference Monday that three officers repeatedly asked 45-year-old Russell T. Bowman to drop the screwdriver before they used their stun guns on him. Hardison said Bowman charged at police, and two officers fired their weapons.

Louisville Police Chief Steve Conrad said the stun guns had no effect on Bowman. Conrad released Bowman’s name and identified the officers as Devin Dawes and Matthew Aden. He said both have been on the force since 2015.

Hardison said Bowman was white, as are the officers.