SKCTC student begins internship

Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College (SKCTC) medical coding student Rosemary Tomlin has been selected for an internship with Pole Star Experiential Learning. This program is designed to enhance workforce readiness and to “empower our interns to unearth hidden talents, bring a better sense of self awareness, unleash confidence and leadership, and improve the world of work.”

The internship was made possible by Enhancing Programs for IT Certification (EPIC).

“Rosemary was chosen based on her exemplary work ethic,” said David C. Dixon, EPIC project team leader at SKCTC. “She has gone beyond what is expected to excel as she prepares for a career in Medical Information Technology.”

By all accounts, Tomlin’s experience with Pole Star continues to be positive.

Peggy Home, vice president of program development, praises Tomlin’s growth both personally and professionally.

“It is evident in her work she produces, in her communications with coworkers, her development leader, and in corporate meetings with the client that she is dedicated to learning all she can,” Home said.

For her part, Tomlin remains humble, saying, “I have learned new techniques through Pole Star to help me advance in my career,” Tomlin said. “I always know I can do all things through Christ which gives me strength.”

Being chosen for this opportunity is an honor, she said.