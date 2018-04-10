Whitley rolls past Green Dragons

A big day on offense led to the Whitley County Colonels’ 24-0 ictory over the visiting Harlan Green Dragons on Monday.

The Colonels turned in their biggest win and most impressive performance of the year versus Harlan. Whitley County had 14 different players record a hit during the game, collecting 23 hits as a team.

Tyler Shelton led the Colonels with a triple, a double and four runs batted in. Jon Watson had a triple and two singles, followed by Jake Prewitt with a double and a single and three runs batted in.

A slew of others players recorded at least one hit on the night, including Kyle Edmisten, Luke Wohlfarth, Caden Petrey, Caleb Rains, Bobby Downs, Dylan Giles, Clay Shelton, Jimmy Green, Dylan Wilson, and Kyle Graham.

Coach Jeremy Shope said that he was impressed with his team’s performance at the plate, and was happy to have nearly everyone players on the roster contribute to the win.

“We had a great day at the plate,” he said. “We had over 20 hits. The guys came out focused, and many of our guys contributed.”

Three pitchers combined for the shutout against the Green Dragons. Caleb Rains started the game and picked up the win for the Colonels. The junior pitched three innings, allowing just two hits and striking out three batters. Bobby Downs came on in relief for one inning, giving up one hit and striking out one. Jimmy Green finished the game, throwing one inning, with no hits and two strikeouts.

With the win, Whitley County improved to 9-2 on the year. The Colonels will return to action on Tuesday, playing host to Jackson County, before traveling to take on North Laurel on Thursday.

Harlan fell to Knott Central 7-1 in previously unreported action from Friday.

The Green Dragons return to action Tuesday at Knox Central.

———

Harlan 000 00 — 0 7 7

Whitley County 367 8x — 24 22 1

Robinson, Carmical (2), McCarthy (3) and Knuckles; Rains, Downs (4), Green (5) and Shelton. WP — Rains. LP — Robinson (0-2).

———

Harlan 100 000 0 — 1 4 9

Knott Central 020 104 x — 7 4 0

Robinson, Varner (5) and Knuckles; Grigsby, Combs (5) and Hofses. WP — Grigsby. LP — Robinson (0-1).

———

(The Corbin Times Tribune contributed to this report)