Courtesy of Harlan County Schools

The Harlan County High School GEAR UP Club officers met with Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley about an upcoming community service project. The club will be planting trees donated by Harlan County 4-H Agent Raymond Cox.The trees will be planted at local parks. The officers are Hannah Pittman, president; Shalora Neely, vice president; Emily Sergent, treasurer; and Adia Watts.