HC’s Green leads all-conference squad

An all-stater and Miss Basketball finalist, Harlan County’s Blair Green earned another honor this week as player of the year on the All-Southeastern Kentucky Conference team. Green averaged 26 points and 6.5 rebounds a game this season for the 28-2 Lady Bears.

Green, who will play at the University of Kentucky next season, led Harlan County to its first 13th Region Tournament title and trip to the Sweet Sixteen. She was a six-year varsity starter who was a first-team all-state selection as a junior and senior and was conference player of the year twice.

The all-conference squad featured five other Lady Bears and five players from Harlan. Williamsburg’s Randy Crider and Knox Central’s Jamie Sowders shared the honor as coach of the year. Pineville’s Jill Enix was played of the year among A/2A schools. The all-conference team includes:

Harlan County — Lainey Cox, K.K. Johnson, Phebe McHargue, Breann Turner and Shelby McDaniel.

Harlan — Payeton Charles, Mackenzie King, Taylor Simpson, Noah Canady and Brandi Haywood.

Pineville — Sarah Combs, Makenzie Fuson, Whitney Caldwell, Raigan King and Chesney Brock.

Williamsburg — Lillie Hall, Kayla Gibson, Lillie Abbott, Kelsey Tye and Tori Lester.

Clay County — Kaylee Mathis, Summer Parker, Shelby Phillips and Kimberlyn Mills.

Bell County — Brittney Cupp, Abby Harris and Brittany Davis.

Middlesboro — Lakin Burke, Hannah Warren and Jamayha Poe.

Knox Central — Presley Partin and Emily Davis.

Corbin — Cora Bo Stevens Jadyn Robertson.

Lynn Camp — Jada Rogers and Bradi Coe.

Honorable mention

Harlan County — Morgan Napier and Reanna Middleton.

Harlan — Natalee King and Katelyn Burkhart.

Bell County — LIndsey Bryant and Karlee Cox.

Clay County — Taylor Asher and Edwina Hacker.

Corbin — Marissa Scott and Hannah Medlin.

Knox Central — Ryleigh Swafford and Madison Taylor.

Lynn Camp — Mollie White and Hayley Walker.

Middlesboro — Baylee Woody and Mallory Carter.

Williamsburg — Madison Chapman and Grace Patrick.

Pineville — Virginia Hall.