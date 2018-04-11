Missing girl found

A man is facing kidnapping charges after allegedly traveling to Kentucky and transporting a female juvenile to North Carolina.

Jonathan Stewart, 41, of Charlotte, North Carolina, was arrested by Kentucky State Police Detective Josh Howard.

According to a press release, KSP intelligence analyst Chris Daniels was able to locate the suspect and missing juvenile through cell phone records and social media data. Through the investigation it was determined Stewart traveled to Kentucky where he picked up the juvenile and transported her back to his residence in North Carolina. With assistance from detectives from the Charlotte/Mecklenburg Police Department, the missing juvenile was located unharmed at Stewart’s residence.

The juvenile was taken into protective custody and released to her family. Stewart was served with an arrest warrant and extradition order from Kentucky. At this time, KSP is awaiting Stewart to be extradited back to Kentucky to face charges.

The case is still under investigation by Howard. Additional criminal charges may be filed pending the investigation.

A previous release states on March, 27, at approximately 5 a.m., Kentucky State Police Post 10 received a call about a missing 16 year old juvenile in the Loyall community of Harlan County. Kentucky State Police Master Trooper Michael Cornett responded and began an investigation. Preliminary Investigation indicated at approximately 4 p.m. on March 26, the juvenile was last seen by her mother at the residence. The mother left the residence to go to work and when she returned the juvenile was not home. The mother attempted to locate her child on her own but was unsuccessful. The mother then contacted Post 10 Harlan to report her missing.

Stewart is charged with kidnapping.