Photography contest winners announced

Courtesy of Harlan Independent Schools

Students of Barbra Ledford, Gifted and Talented teacher at Harlan Elementary School, competed and won ribbons in the children’s division of the Mountain Masters Photography Contest. Category winners from Harlan elementary include: People — first place, Cole Cornett, second place, Brooklyn Couch, third place, Collin Lay; Scenery — first place, Jaxson Perry; Animals — first place, Brooklyn Couch; Flowers — first place, Cole Cornett, second place, Brooklyn Couch, honorable mention, Jaxson Perry; and Open — first place, Colin Lay, honorable mention, Cole Cornett. Pictured are, from left, front row: Jaxson Perry, Brooklyn Couch, Colin Lay and Cole Cornett; back row: Principal Vickie Anderson and Barbra Ledford, Gift and Talented teacher.