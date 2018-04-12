HCHS girls place 4th at Richmond meet

The last time the Harlan County track team left the complex at Madison Central High School, they left with a total of 11 points and zero state qualifiers at the Class 3A Region 7 championship in 2015.

They served notice Tuesday evening that this spring’s championship could yield an entirely different result.

Despite leaving early and missing the final two events, the girls squad finished fourth in the all-comers meet, and the boys placed fifth.

“I’m not into moral victories, but I was anxious to see the change in our program over the last (three) years and I’m very proud of our progress,” coach Ryan Vitatoe said. “These are all big schools with much larger enrollment; we are on the low end of the 3A spectrum. The team performed really well. I really like their desire to improve.

“We have lots of areas to clean up, but tonight was a good step in the right direction.”

The girls won the 4 x 200-meter relay as the team of Phebe McHargue, Hannah Wood, Madison Blanton and Abby Stephens posted a time of 1:57.98. McHargue, Wood, Stephens and Makayla Walters also placed third in the 4 x 100-meter relay with a time of 56.11 seconds.

Stephens, a junior, also posted a third-place finish in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 19.16 seconds.

Sophomore Morgan Blakley finished second in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 6:03.28. Abby Vitatoe, a freshman, also posted a second-place finish, clearing 7 feet in the pole vault for the second straight meet.

Harlan County finished with 97 points, 17 behind third-place finisher East Jessamine. Madison Southern edged Madison Central 156-152 to win the meet.

On the boys side, Harlan County senior Devon Rodrigues had the team’s best individual finish, placing second in the long jump with a distance of 19 feet, 1 inch.

The team also had four third-place finishes, including two relay teams. The 4 x 100-meter team of Rodrigues, Hunter Owens, Caleb Carmical and Matt Brown posted a time of 47.81 seconds, and Zack Carmical, Caleb Brock, Josh Lee and Alex Lewis posted a time of 9:07.61 in the 4 x 800-meter relay.

Senior Willie Doan finished third in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 17.25 seconds. Kyton Joseph, also a senior, was third in the triple jump with a distance of 35 feet, 5 inches.

The Black Bears were 21.5 points behind fourth-place Madison Southern. Madison Central won the meet, followed by East Jessamine and North Laurel.

Harlan County athletes’ results are listed below:

Girls

100-meter dash: 6) Hannah Wood, 14.48; 7) Phebe McHargue, 14.54; 16) Makayla Walters, 15.12; 17) Shiann Westfelt, 15.27.

200-meter dash: 4) Hannah Wood, 30.31; 8) Phebe McHargue, 30.72; 12) Makayla Walters, 31.21; 18) Shiann Westfelt, 33.17.

400-meter dash: 4) Morgan Blakley, 1:10.65; 12) Baili Boggs, 1:16.72; 16) Kelly Beth Hoskins, 1:21.22.

800-meter dash: 6) Ariel Madden, 3:01.87; 12) Laura Creech, 3:31.96.

1,600-meter dash: 2) Morgan Blakley, 6:03.28; 6) Summer Farley, 6:31.56; 10) Cadance Ferguson, 6:48.75; 13) Laura Creech, 7:39.72.

100-meter hurdles: 3) Abby Stephens, 19.16; 7) Baili Boggs, 20.56; 9) Mekenzie Cornett, 21.20.

300-meter hurdles: 4) Baili Boggs, 58.72; 6) Mekenzie Cornett, 59.46.

4 x 100-meter relay: 3) Harlan County, 56.11.

4 x 200-meter relay: 1) Harlan County, 1:57.98.

4 x 800-meter relay: 5) Harlan County, 12:36.58.

High jump: 5) Kassydee Owens, 4-4; 7) Madison Blanton, 4-4.

Long jump: 8) Madison Blanton, 14-7; 9) Abby Stephens, 14-5; 10) Kassydee Owens, 13-9.

Triple jump: 5) Kassydee Owens, 28-9; 7) Madison Blanton, 27-10.

Pole vault: 2) Abby Vitatoe, 7-0; 4) Amber Allen, 4-0.

Discus: 10) Breann Turner, 55-1; 11) Kelly Beth Hoskins, 55-0; 13) Kathryn Bailey, 51-3; 16) Dixie Ewing, 49-9; 18) Breonna Rhymer, 44-1.

Shot put: 8) Breann Turner, 23-10; 13) Kelly Beth Hoskins, 21-6; 14) Kathryn Bailey, 20-8.75; 17) Dixie Ewing, 20-5; 19) Breonna Rhymer, 19-6.5.

Boys

100-meter dash: 9) Matt Brown, 12.69; 13) Caleb Carmical, 12.83; 34) Shaun Warren, 14.34.

200-meter dash: 17) Hunter Mefford, 26.80; 19) Caleb Carmical, 26.86; 22) Shaun Warren, 27.40.

400-meter dash: 5) James Chasteen, 59.75; 7) Hunter Mefford, 1:00.25.

800-meter run: 5) Josh Lee, 2:17.74; 12) James Chasteen, 2:34.47; 13) Cooper McHargue, 2:36.71; 14) Johnny Brock, 2:40.07; 15) James Pinkley, 2:46.56.

1,600-meter run: 5) Alex Lewis, 5:07.28; 6) Josh Lee, 5:08.22; 9) Zack Carmical, 5:15.15; 10) Caleb Brock, 5:15.22; 16) Cooper McHargue, 5:56.19; 19) James Pinkley, 6:16.78.

110-meter hurdles: 3) Willie Doan, 17.25.

300-meter hurdles: 7) Willie Doan, 50.88.

4 x 100-meter relay: 3) Harlan County, 47.81.

4 x 200-meter relay: 4) Harlan County, 1:42.91.

4 x 800-meter relay: 3) Harlan County, 9:07.61.

High jump: 6) Kyton Joseph, 5-4; 7) Jake Bush, 5-4; 9) James Chasteen, 5-2.

Long jump: 2) Devon Rodrigues, 19-1; 7) Kyton Joseph, 17-2; 13) Matthew Brown, 16-4.

Triple jump: 3) Kyton Joseph, 35-5.

Pole vault: 5) Phillip Helton, 9-6.

Discus: 13) Jake Bush, 77-11; 17) Austin Smith, 69-10; 21) T.J. Bryant, 61-11; 30) Austin Caudill, 42-7.

Shot put: 4) T.J. Bryant, 37-8; 5) Jake Bush, 37-1; 15) Austin Smith, 31-10; 20) Austin Caudill, 28-10.