Voter registration deadline

The primary election on May 22 is drawing nearer, with the deadline to register to cast a vote in the election less than two weeks away.

The deadline to register is April 23, according to Harlan County Clerk Donna Hoskins.

“April 23 is the last day to register to vote or to change your precinct,” Hoskins explained.

According to a press release from Secretary of State Allison Grimes’ office, Kentucky voters can register and update their registration with GoVoteKY.com, the Commonwealth’s online voter portal. County clerks’ offices throughout Kentucky will accept online and paper applications until 4 p.m. local time on the deadline. Mail-in voter registration applications must be postmarked by April 23.

“Our elections should be determined by a majority of voters, not a minority,” said Grimes. “Registering to vote is the first step to having your voice heard on Election Day. I call on all eligible Kentuckians to get registered by April 23 and then vote on May 22.”

There are also procedures in place for absentee voting.

“We’re opening the absentee machine on May 1, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.,” Hoskins said. “We will be open on May 19 from 9 a.m. until noon for absentee voting.”

The Kentucky State Board of Elections states on its website at https://elect.ky.gov/Voters/Pages/Absentee-Voting.aspx that Kentucky registered voters may vote at the precinct on Election Day or, if eligible, may cast an absentee ballot by mail or in the County Clerk’s office prior to Election Day. Kentucky law does not provide for early voting or unexcused absentee voting. Absentee ballots can only be obtained by contacting the County Clerk’s office.

Requirements for voting by absentee ballot can be found at https://elect.ky.gov/Voters/Pages/Absentee-Voting.aspx

The Secretary of State’s press release states to be eligible to vote, Kentuckians must:

• Be a U.S. citizen.

• Be a Kentucky resident for at least 28 days before Election Day.

• Be at least 18 years old on or before the General Election.

• Not be a convicted felon, or if convicted of a felony offense, must have obtained a restoration of civil rights.

• Not have been adjudged “mentally incompetent.”

• Not claim the right to vote anywhere outside Kentucky.

The release additionally states minors who are 17 years old but will be 18 years old on or before the Nov. 6 General Election are eligible to register and vote in the upcoming Primary. Voters who have recently moved need to update their voter registration information by no later than April 23. Pursuant to Kentucky law, voters who move from one county to another county while the voter registration books are open and fail to update their registration information before the voter registration books close are not permitted to vote in the Primary.

Changes in party affiliation for the 2018 Primary Election were due by Dec. 31, 2017. Voters who changed their party affiliation after that date are not eligible to vote in partisan races in the Primary, although they may vote on nonpartisan races on the ballot. Voters who changed their party affiliation after Dec. 31 may still vote for their candidate(s) of choice in the November General Election.

Voters may check their current registration status and where they vote with the Voter Information Center found at GoVoteKY.com. For questions, contact your county clerk or the State Board of Elections at 502-573-7100.