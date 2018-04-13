Deputy jailer charged with rape

An Evarts woman is facing multiple charges, including rape, after allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with an inmate while she was employed as a deputy jailer at the Harlan County Detention Center.

Chasity Jones, 33, was arrested by Kentucky State Police Detective Rodney Sturgill on Wednesday.

According to Kentucky State Police Public Information Officer Shane Jacobs, the initial investigation was conducted by the Harlan County Detention Center.

“On Monday, Post 10 received a complaint from the Harlan County Detention Center of a deputy jailer, Chasity Jones, having had inappropriate relationships with an inmate,” Jacobs said. “The initial investigation was conducted by Harlan County Chief Deputy Jailer Derrick Moore. Chief Deputy Moore contacted the Kentucky State Police to continue the investigation once the complaint was substantiated.”

Jacobs said KSP Detectives William Howard and Rodney Sturgill conducted an investigation on Tuesday at the Harlan County Detention Center.

“On Wednesday, warrants were obtained for Jones,” Jacobs said.

Jones was charged with third-degree rape and first-degree promoting contraband. She was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $2,500 full cash bond.

Jacobs said the case is still under investigation by Sturgill.

In other police activity, the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at the residence of Gregory Cornett in Loyall.

According to a press release, Cornett was on house arrest for drug trafficking and several additional charges. The search warrant was a result of an investigation conducted by Harlan County Sheriff’s Office narcotics detectives. Upon execution of the search warrant, a bag of suspected methamphetamine, gabapentin pills and marijuana was located. Drug paraphernalia, digital scales, numerous Ziploc baggies and $232 in cash were also seized.

Cornett, 44, was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine), third-degree trafficking a controlled substance, trafficking in marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also served with an additional warrant obtained by Harlan County Sheriff’s Office narcotics detectives for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Krystal Ward, 28, of Harlan, was at the residence and was arrested on a Kentucky Department of Corrections escape warrant. She had been placed on a home incarceration device and had escaped custody. She was also served with a Harlan County District Court bench warrant.

Cornett and Ward were both lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

The Loyall Police Department assisted the sheriff’s office in the execution of the search warrant.