Faith like a child

There are events in this life which build our faith, and others which challenge it. The greatest killer of faith is an overdeveloped intellect. I like the definition of faith that says, “Faith is stepping out into the seeming void and discovering solid rock beneath.”

The Bible declares, “Faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.” – Hebrews 11:1

All Bible students will know what Jesus said when speaking to his own disciples. “If ye have faith as small as a grain of mustard seed, ye shall say unto this mountain, Be removed! and it shall remove; and nothing shall be impossible unto you.” – Matthew 17:20b

Personally, I don’t have much faith in myself that I can do anything. I have little faith that people will not fail, but I have absolute faith that God always keeps His promises and that the Word of God is true. Many years ago I told someone, “If God wants me to sit on the throne of England, then Diana had better start packing her bags and move over.”

The point wasn’t that I thought God would sit me on some worldly throne, but that I am that confident in Him that if He wanted to put me in such an unlikely position, He certainly could and no power on earth could stop Him. The reason we don’t see miracles in our lives and in our church services is not because God is powerless to do them, but because we are faithless to believe in them. We’ve lost our childlike faith.

How often I have prayed about this very thing in my life. “God, please keep within me the heart of a child so that I can believe in unseen things that are real. Please keep my heart pure and simple in faith like that of a child.”

Of course, I don’t mean silly things. If a parent tells a child the moon is made of cheese, they are likely to believe it because they have faith in the parent and not because they can analyze the impossibility of it being true. I don’t want to have that kind of blind faith in people, but I do want to have it in the Word of God and in the Creator of the Universe.

Billy Graham said he wanted to believe God for the impossible and to have God so big in his life that people would have to say, “Surely this is from God. It is so much bigger than Billy. He could never have accomplished such things on his own.”

Most of us are afraid to dream big. We are afraid to BELIEVE big. We’ve been so often disappointed throughout our lives that we don’t want to be let down if when the miracles we hope for don’t happen.

If God uses the foolish things of this world to confound the wise, then I am definitely qualified. I want to dream so big and believe God so big that when He moves through my life, everyone will acknowledge, “Surely this is from God. It is so much bigger than anything Judy could have done on her own.”

The Bible promises, “And all things, whatsoever ye shall ask in prayer, believing, ye shall receive.” – Matthew 21:22.

I want my faith to be so childlike that I am not afraid to ask, that I dare to dream and to believe, and that I will see the impossible and unstoppable come to pass in the latter days of my life. I am confident that there are many, many others who feel the same way. Just imagine if we all pointed our faith in the same direction!

