Harlan girls take third in KC race

The Middlesboro girls and Knox Central boys were winners Tuesday in the Tommy Smith Invitational at Knox Central High School.

Harlan was third in the girls race despite having only two high school girls competing. Harlan finished with 57 points, trailing Middlesboro with 215 and Knox Central with 163. Pineville was fourth with 44 points, followed by Lynn Camp with 29 and Clay County with 21.

Knox Central had 218 points in the boys competition, ahead of Middlesboro with 132, Pineville with 64.50, Harlan with 58, Clay County with 29 and Lynn Camp with 25.50.

Mackenzie King, a defending state champion, again led Harlan as she won the discus with a throw of 108-07. She was second in the shot put.

Ella Morton was third in the 400-meter dash. The 800-meter relay team of Elizabeth Asan, Emma Owens, Morton and Raegan Jones also placed third. The 1,600-meter relay team of Morton, Esan, Jones and Owens was also third. Jones was third in the high jump.

Makenna Jackson was fourth in the 1,600-meter run. Owens placed fifth in the long jump. Esan was fifth in the 100-meter hurdles.

Jarrett McKenzie, John Brady Brock and Story Miller were each winners for the Green Dragons as McKenzie was first in the 110-meter hurdles at 18.89 and Brock was first in the 300-meter hurdles at 44.58. Miller won the pole vault with a jump of 10-06. Brock also placed third in the 100-meter dash.

The relay team of Brock, McKenzie, Carter Barnes and Ethan Clem took second in the 800-meter relay. The 400-meter relay team of McKenzie, Barnes, Brock and Clem came in third.

“Story Miller is doing an excellent job on the pole vault. Hhe has a wonderful work ethic and it is showing in his performance,” said Harlan coach Tara Posey. “Caleb Adkins is out with an injury so that hurt our relay teams tonight. Jarrett McKenzie has been battling some knee pain but really came through for us tonight. Carter Barnes stepped up with an ankle injury and filled in on the 4 X 100 relay, and after seeing him run that might be a permanent position for him. Tate Bryson is a natural leader who is normally a middle distance runner, but didn’t hesitate to fill in on our 4 X 200 relay team and did a great job. We have SEKC at Harlan County on April 20, so I hope our injuries are healed up and they are ready to go by then. If not, we still have about four weeks until the region.”