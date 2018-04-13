Hatfield passes away

The City of Cumberland lost a prominent, well-respected citizen on Wednesday with the passing of former Cumberland mayor, councilman and military veteran Carl Roy Hatfield.

Hatfield served three terms as Cumberland’s mayor. He was also elected to the Cumberland City Council on multiple occasions.

Hatfield was a career military man, serving in the United States Air Force. He entered the United States Air Force on July 15, 1951 and was assigned to Francis E. Warren Air Force Base near Cheyenne, Wyoming. He reenlisted for the first time on July 21, 1955.

Hatfield reenlisted for the third time while assigned to recruiting duty in Elizabethtown on July 21, 1961. In June of 1963, he was promoted to Tech Sergeant. and eventually assigned to recruiting duty in Harlan in October of 1963. Hatfield’s outstanding work as a recruiter led to him being recognized as Recruiter of the Year.

Hatfield reenlisted again on July 21, 1965. During his military career, he served in both Korea and Vietnam, retiring with the rank of Master Sergeant after a 22-year career.

In addition to his military service and work in city government, Hatfield was also a business owner in Cumberland, operating Hatfield’s Sign/Print Shop for many years.

Hatfield was a member of the American Legion as well as the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5171. He also was a Mason and a former president of the Harlan County Shriners.

Along with serving his country, county and city, Hatfield also spent many years coaching football, basketball and baseball.

Funeral services will be held April 14 at 1 p.m. at Cumberland Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Dennis Williams and Rev. Wesley Bledsoe officiating.