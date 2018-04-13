HCHS, Harlan suffer losses

Harlan County and Harlan each suffered losses earlier this week as strong pitching by opponents dominated.

Layne McClure pitched a three-hitter with 13 strikeouts and one walk as South Laurel claimed a 6-1 win Thursday at Harlan County.

Justin Brown, Devon Rodrigues and Benjamin Lewis each had one single for the 2-3 Bears. Cameron Nease suffered the loss as he allowed four runs on five hits over 3 1/3 innings. Lewis gave up one unearned runs with three strikeouts and one hit allowed in 1 2/3 innings. Caleb Carmical allowed one unearned run on one hit with four strikeouts and no walks in two innings on the mound.

Corey Bright pitched a no-hitter on Tuesday as Knox Central coasted to an 11-0 win over visiting Harlan. Bright struck out seven and walked three in the five-inning game.

Ethan Cornett, a freshman right-hander, suffered the loss for the 2-4 Dragons as he gave up 11 runs (nine earned) in 3 1/3 innings, with one strikeout and two walks. Will Varner struck out one and allowed one hit as he recorded the final two outs.

Jacob Engle drove in four runs with a homer and single to lead the 9-1 Panthers at the plate.