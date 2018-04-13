Local Sports

Redskins improve to 8-0 with victory over Dragons

Cumberland improved to 8-0 in middle school baseball action with a 13-1 win over Harlan on Thursday.

Jaedyn Gist led the Redskins with a triple and double. Nathan Shepherd added a triple and single. Tye Howard, Austin Roark, Nazareth Sanchez and Braydon Burton had one single each.

Shepherd struck out four and walked two in two innings on the mound. Gist walked two in one inning. Blakely struck out two and walked one in one inning.

^^^

Letcher overcomes early deficit to defeat Patriots

New Harlan couldn’t hang on to an early lead as visiting Letcher Central rallied for an 11-9 win at New Harlan in middle school baseball action on Thursday.

Tristan Cooper led the Patriots with three singles. Isaac Kelly added a triple and single. Cullen Whitaker had a double and single. Samuel Henson singled twice. Caleb Brewer added one single.

Kelly started on the mound, giving up five runs in five innings with nine strikeouts and five walks. Henson gave up five runs and Tanner Jordan allowed one.

New Harlan fell 21-4 to Hazard on Tuesday.

Whitaked led the Patriots with a double and single. Cooper had two singles. Jordan, Caleb Brewer and Noah Brewer added one single each.

Cooper, Jordan, Henson and Whitaker saw action on the mound.

^^^

New Harlan sweeps Bell in softball doubleheader

New Harlan swept a doubleheader from Bell County in middle school softball action, winning 20-13 in the first game and 20-14 in the second.

Kassidy Engle led New Harlan with two singles in the opening game. Haylee Mabes and Ashley Miniard each added a double. Rylie Maggard, Cianna Martinez, Olivia Peterson, Abby Fields and Ashton Wilson had one single each.

Maggard pitched a three-hitter to earn the win as she struck out 12 and walked five.

Jaslyn Rutherford, Madison Shelton and Mackenzie Miller had one single each for Bell County.

Hailey Austin led New Harlan in the nightcap with three singles. Starr Hardy, Engle and Mabes added one single each.

Austin struck out six and walked eight in three innings on the mound. Maggard struck out three and walked one in two innings.

Alexis Middleton led Bell with a double and single. Miller had a triple. Joslyn Rutherford and Jordon Muncy contributed one single each.