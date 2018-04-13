Teachers rally in Frankfort

Photos submitted

Thousands of teachers, including representatives from Harlan County, rallied at the Kentucky Capitol on Friday, urging lawmakers to override Bevin’s vetoes. The controversial bill concerning pensions for public employees and educators is still under fire, even after being passed by the legislature.

