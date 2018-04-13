Turner, Boggs named SEKC’s best for season
Two 51st District guards shared the honor as player of the year in the Southeastern Kentucky Conference as Knox Central Markelle Turner won the award for 3A-5A schools and Lynn Camp’s Tanner Boggs won the award for A/2A schools.
Knox Central’s Tony Patterson and Lynn Camp’s Dinky Phipps were winners for coach of the year in the SEKC.
Members of the all-conference team are:
Harlan County — Alex Pace and Andrew Creech
Harlan — Kilian Ledford and Jacob Wilson
Knox Central — Jaylen Adams, Nick Martin, Dane Imel, Kevionte Turner and Jermel Carton.
Lynn Camp — Josh Overbay, Scott Overbay, Max Burd, Jacob Bundy and Jacob Balew
Clay County — Ryan Rogers and Jacob Curry
Corbin — Andrew Taylor and Chandler Stewart
Middlesboro — Drake Thomas, Christian Hubbard and Jabari Kyle
Pineville — Josh Lawson and Ben Goodin
Williamsburg — Caleb Rose, Slaht Hunter, Jeremie Purdie and Stohn Hunter.
Honorable mention
Harlan County — Tyrese Simmons and Drew Nolan
Harlan — Jordan Akal and Cade Barnes
Bell County — Trey Brock and Ryan Lambdin
Corbin — Chase Sanders and Matthew Taylor
Clay County — Connor Robinson
Knox Central — Dalton Elliott and Zachary Patterson
Middlesboro – Mykel Griffin and T.J. Patterson
Williamsburg —Hunter Brown and Toby Cunningham