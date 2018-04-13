Turner, Boggs named SEKC’s best for season

Two 51st District guards shared the honor as player of the year in the Southeastern Kentucky Conference as Knox Central Markelle Turner won the award for 3A-5A schools and Lynn Camp’s Tanner Boggs won the award for A/2A schools.

Knox Central’s Tony Patterson and Lynn Camp’s Dinky Phipps were winners for coach of the year in the SEKC.

Members of the all-conference team are:

Harlan County — Alex Pace and Andrew Creech

Harlan — Kilian Ledford and Jacob Wilson

Knox Central — Jaylen Adams, Nick Martin, Dane Imel, Kevionte Turner and Jermel Carton.

Lynn Camp — Josh Overbay, Scott Overbay, Max Burd, Jacob Bundy and Jacob Balew

Clay County — Ryan Rogers and Jacob Curry

Corbin — Andrew Taylor and Chandler Stewart

Middlesboro — Drake Thomas, Christian Hubbard and Jabari Kyle

Pineville — Josh Lawson and Ben Goodin

Williamsburg — Caleb Rose, Slaht Hunter, Jeremie Purdie and Stohn Hunter.

Honorable mention

Harlan County — Tyrese Simmons and Drew Nolan

Harlan — Jordan Akal and Cade Barnes

Bell County — Trey Brock and Ryan Lambdin

Corbin — Chase Sanders and Matthew Taylor

Clay County — Connor Robinson

Knox Central — Dalton Elliott and Zachary Patterson

Middlesboro – Mykel Griffin and T.J. Patterson

Williamsburg —Hunter Brown and Toby Cunningham