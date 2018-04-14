Born Learning Academy session slated Monday
Photo submitted
Amber Hamlin and Jordan Smith were the door prize winners at the March session of the Born Learning Academy at Harlan Elementary School. They won a $25 gift certificate to Good Eats restaurant, donated by Good Eats. The Born Learning Academy is a series of free workshops for parents/caregivers and children (ages birth to 5) to help families take a more active role in preparing their children for kindergarten, and to understand how everyday moments can be learning moments. The next Born Learning workshop will be held at 6 p.m. on April 16 at Harlan Elementary School. Any family with children ages birth to 5 years old is invited to attend. For more information, contact Cecilia Adams, Harlan FRYSC, at 606-573-8700, opt. 6.