Southeast Community Choir to perform spring concert

The lovely sounds of choral music will be heard coming from the historic Christ Church Episcopal in Harlan on April 22. Under the direction of Professor Ann Schertz, the Southeast Community Choir will present their spring concert, “An American Sampler.”

Accompanied by Clara Atkins Pope, the choir is comprised of a small group of Harlan and Letcher County musicians who love to sing and enjoy the fellowship that comes from being a part of this group.

This will be the last performance of the choir under the leadership of Schertz, who is retiring this year from her teaching position at Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College.

Former choir members are invited to attend and join the choir as they sing the beloved concert benediction, “The Lord Bless and Keep You.”

This concert is free and open to the public and begins at 3 p.m. Everyone is invited to a reception in the church basement immediately following the concert.