Living inspired for God

Regardless of how well we try to live, some people will still perceive us wrong. Instead of accepting our love and kindness, others might find fault with us. For someone with a pure heart (through God) and good intentions this can be so hard. I used to think that I had to explain myself because I needed others to understand me. Now I know that God sees it all. He knows my heart and my intentions. Instead of trying to please and live for others, we just need to walk in a way that is pleasing to God. If God is pleased with us, then that is all that matters.

Colossians 3:23 (KJV)

23 And whatsoever ye do, do it heartily, as to the Lord, and not unto men.

We can’t please everyone. The more we try to please the world, then the more troubles we will have. If we set our sights on God, however, and try to live inspired every day, then God will bless our efforts.

Jesus was perfect. He had no sin about Him and yet the world rejected Him. They ordered His death, even though He had performed miracles in front of them. He healed the soldier’s ear, and yet after witnessing the miracle the multitude of soldiers still arrested Him.

Our lives will be the same way. We just need to do good anyway. When people treat us badly, we just need to glory in the fact that we are suffering because we serve our God. As we humble our hearts, God will bless us to pray for those who hurt us. When we forgive those who hurt us and pray for them, then they have no power over us. People can only hurt us if we allow them to.

Real strength is not fighting with everyone who invites us to a fight, but rather sitting in silence, with tears rolling down our cheeks, asking God to help them and to forgive them. While I can’t control how others treat me, I can decide how I am going to treat them. I hope and pray that I always react with love and reflect God in some way. That is my heart’s desire.

