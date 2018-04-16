Dragons rally for win over Coalfield

A four-run fourth inning helped Harlan rally for an 8-7 win over Coalfield, Tenn., on Saturday at Williamsburg.

Senior righthander Tyler Carmical earned his second win of the season as he scattered eight hits in the five-inning game.

“Carmical threw the ball really well agains Coalfield, especially with the field conditions,” Harlan coach Cory Estep said. “The defense made the plays they were supposed to and we had energy on our side most of the game, even when we were down 5-1.”

Michael Robinson led the Harlan offense with two RBI on two doubles. Pedro Roman had a double and single with two RBI. Will Varner and Carmical added one single each.

Harlan stole 14 bases in 14 attempts, led by Varner and Roman with three each.

———

Harlan 013 40 — 8 8 3

Coalfield, Tenn. 322 00 — 7 8 1

Carmical and Knuckles; Lively, Harvey (4) and Withrow. WP — Carmical (2-0). LP — Lively.