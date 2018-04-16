Local Sports

New Harlan defeats Dragons in middle school baseball action

Cullen Whitaker, Isaac Kelly and Noah Brewer each had three hits as part of a 10-hit attack as New Harlan defeated visiting Harlan 14-4 on Friday in middle school baseball action. Kelly had a triple and two singles and drove in three runs. Whitaker added a double and two singles and scored three runs. Brewer singled three times and drove in three runs. Tristan Cooper also had a single for the Patriots.

Tanner Jordan earned the win as he gave up four runs on three hits. He pitched a complete game with four strikeouts and eight walks.

Noah Lewis led Harlan with a double and single. Andrew Roark added a single.

John Mark Bryson gave up five runs on two hits in two-thirds of an inning to suffer the loss. Colby Johnson allowed nine runs on eight hits in three innings.

^^^

Game report information

