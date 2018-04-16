North blanks HCHS; Dragons swept

Harlan County’s offensive problems continued Saturday in an 8-0 loss at North Laurel as Hunter Nantz limited the Black Bears to two hits.

Nantz struck out nine and walked none as he threw only 66 pitches in the five-inning game.

Cameron Nease and Jay Harris each had singles for the 2-4 Bears.

Caleb Carmical suffered the loss as he gave up three runs on one hit and three walks in the opening inning. Harris allowed five runs (two earned) in 3 2/3 innings, with one strikeout and four walks. Quinton Boggs gave up two hits while striking out two and walking one in 1 1/3 innings on the mound.

Jack Capobianco, Caden Harbin and Eli Sizemore each had two hits to lead the North Laurel (6-5) offense.

The Bears’ game scheduled Monday at Knox Central has been canceled due to rain. Harlan County (2-4) will play host to Letcher Central on Thursday and travel to Harlan on Friday for a district doubleheader.

———

Harlan County 000 00 — 0 3 2

North Laurel 304 10 — 8 10 0

Carmical, Harris (1), Boggs (4) and Casolari; Nantz and VanHook. WP — Nantz. LP — Carmical (1-2).

^^^

Harlan saw its losing streak reach six games with a district doubleheader loss Friday at home against Middlesboro. The Yellow Jackets won 17-1 in six innings in the opening game and 11-0 in five innings in the nightcap.

Harlan (3-6) ended its skid with an 8-7 win Saturday over Coalfield, Tenn.

The Dragons return to action Monday at Jackson County. Harlan will travel to Hancock County, Tenn., on Thursday and play host to Harlan County in a district doubleheader Friday.

———

Middlesboro 222 04 — 10 12 0

Harlan 000 01 — 0 1 4

Varner, Carmical (5) and Knuckles; McCullough and Ausmus. WP — McCullough. LP — Varner (1-2).

———

Middlesboro 110 05(10) — 17 15 1

Harlan 000 100 — 1 1 7

Robinson, McCarthy (6) and Knuckles; Mike and Ausmus. WP — Mike. LP — Robinson (0-3).