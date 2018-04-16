You shouldn’t be afraid to be yourself

Be strong.

Problems will always find a way to bring you down, but you must know when to stand up and fight back. Harsh words may wound you, but they will never define you. Stand solid like glass, but never break. Channel the fire within you and dare to be more. Face your fears before they take control of your thoughts. Run after your dreams, and never let others hold you back. Don’t hold back from your passion in life just because others made you too afraid to try. Stay strong like a boulder and let no one push you in the wrong direction. Let nothing tear you down.

Be kind.

Even the gentlest of wind is a force to be dealt with. Care about others and show compassion, like many have done for you. Help those in need, just as we have all needed a guiding hand in life. Take the first step forward and show others there are still good people in this world. Give advice and truly listen when others speak. Bring a smile to someone’s face and you may just brighten their day. Have a good heart that loves and desires love in return. Remember what it’s like to have a bad day and show others the comfort they need when they face such hardships. The hardest of times can be thrown behind by simply being good to the people around you.

Be diligent.

Regardless of what many say, good things don’t always come to “those who wait.” If you don’t put forth the effort, why be rewarded for nothing? You must be willing to work hard and truly earn what you desire. Life will never be easy. However, with the will to push yourself, you can achieve so many great things in life. Don’t just exist, strive to make an impact. You have the power to truly make a difference in the world and change it for the better, if you just stay dedicated and push yourself to new limits. Even the tiniest ripples in the ocean help form a wave.

Be faithful.

Always remember God has a plan. You may feel lost and confused, but there will always be a light at the end of the darkest of tunnels. God’s love for His creations is infinite. Never feel ashamed to talk to Him. Let Him be your best friend, your shoulder to cry on and your guiding hand. He is the one who will always listen and always care. Trust Him to have a good future for you. In you truly accept the Lord into your heart, you will be able to face anything— the tallest of mountains, the deepest of oceans, the darkest of times. Keeping God in your heart and truly believing in Him will give you all the power you need to truly live a good life.

Be different.

You are so unique and special. Not a single person in the entire world has the same genetics as you. You are one of a kind. Many believe that is a bad thing, acting as though being different were a crime. Don’t believe those lies. Being different is a gift that should always be cherished. You don’t have to mirror the actions of others just to feel like you belong. Life is like a puzzle; every piece is different yet fits together perfectly to form a bigger picture. People have made so many paths in life to choose from and follow, but you must travel your own path. It’s your choice alone. No one can make it for you. Take the road less traveled and do what you think is right, not what others tell you.

Be yourself.

Megan McKnight is a senior at Harlan County High School and is a member of the Bear Tracks newspaper staff and a student in the communications/creative writing class at HCHS. This is a continuing series of columns produced by student writers.