Caldwell to play soccer at Pikeville

Harlan County High School senior Chelsey Caldwell was part of history two years ago when she played on the first soccer team at the school. She was part of another first at the school recently when she became the first student athlete to sign with a college to play soccer following her decision to attend the University of Pikeville.

“I would’ve never been able to make it this far without the help of my high school coaches, family, teammates and friends. Thank you all,” said Caldwell after the signing.

Caldwell also expressed her faithfulness / excitement about Pikeville as she talked about helping in any way she can. A visit to Pikeville during a trip with classmates helped lead to the decision, she said.

“When Mrs. (Tami) Brock took us on a college trip, we went to the University of Pikeville and I just fell in love. I love the campus, atmosphere, and how it’s close to home,” said Caldwell, who has a pretty good idea of what role she will play on the next level.

“I’m pretty sure I’ll be a defender or a center defender. But I feel like I’m ready to take on an even bigger role as a team leader on and off the field,” she said.

HCHS coach David Day said Caldwell has played an important role in helping the program get started.

”She has played two years. Not only did we benefit from her solid defense throughout her two years with us, our team has benefited from the example she has set for others on the team — meaning her leadership, enthusiasm and work ethic on and off the field. I would expect her to carry on those same traits as she continues her career at the University of Pikeville.”