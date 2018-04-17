Primary election drawing near

The primary election is almost upon us, leading up to the general election in November with all Harlan County offices on the ballot.

The deadline to register to vote for the May 22 primary election is April 23.

A total of 51 candidates have filed for 19 Harlan County offices. According to the Kentucky League of Cities website, 84 percent of Kentucky cities have eliminated primary elections for city offices.

Candidates for Harlan County Judge-Executive include incumbent Dan Mosley, who is unopposed in the Democrat primary. Darla Carter Heflin and Clair Stines are seeking the Republican nomination.

Candidates for the Democrat nomination for Harlan County Clerk are incumbent Donna Hoskins, Russell Huff and Greg Shanks. Republican candidates seeking their party’s nomination are Shawn Brent Miller and John Clem Jr.

Parker Boggs and Jason Jackson will square off for 26th District Commonwealth’s Attorney as Democrats. No Republican has filed.

Democrat Fred Busroe is unopposed for the office of Harlan County Attorney. Also facing no opposition are Harlan County Sheriff Leslie “Smitty” Smith, Harlan County PVA Felicia Wooten and Harlan County Jailer B.J. Burkhart.

Wendy Flanary is the sole candidate for the Democrat nomination for Harlan Circuit Court Clerk, while Joyce Heck is the sole Republican candidate for her party’s nomination.

Incumbent Philip Bianchi is the only Democrat seeking the office of Harlan County Coroner, while John Derrick Noe is seeking the Republican nomination.

Democrats seeking the nod for District 1 Magistrate include incumbent Clark “Sparky” Middleton and Scott Lewis. Republicans seeking the nomination are Paul Caldwell, Matt Napier, Carold Craycraft and David S. Jones.

The Democrat party ticket for District 2 Magistrate is left to incumbent Bill Moore. Royce Wynn is the sole Republican candidate.

Incumbent David Kennedy and Tommy Jenkins are seeking the nod for District 3 Magistrate as Democrats. Republicans running for the nomination are Tyler V. Blair and Paul L. Browning.

Incumbent Jim Roddy is the sole Democrat choice for the primary, while Hiram G. Fields seeks the Republican nomination for District 4 Magistrate.

Incumbent James Howard is once again seeking the nomination for District 5 Magistrate as a Democrat along with Freeman Clark and Gordon Barton. Republicans Dell Long and Rick Torstrick will square off for the Republican nomination.

Democrat hopefuls for the office of District 1 Constable are Bobby “Hot Rod” Grubbs and Tony Noe. Juan Rivera Junior is seeking the Republican nomination.

Clyde Payne is running as a Democrat for District 2 Constable. No Republicans have filed for the office.

John Scott is seeking the nomination as a Democrat for District 3 Constable. Dale R. Halcomb Jr. is running for the Republican nomination.

Lewis Bailey, Steven Ray, John Helton Sr. and Robert Smith have filed for the Democrat primary for District 4 Constable. Chris Hickey and Charles Bailey are seeking the Republican nomination.

For the office of District 5 Constable, Robert Haywood and Frank Pennington Sr. have filed as Democrats. There are no Republican candidates for District 5 Constable.

Republican candidates for United States Representative for the 5th Congressional District are incumbent Harold “Hal” Rogers and Gerardo Serrano. Scott Sykes and Kenneth S. Stepp are seeking the Democrat nomination.