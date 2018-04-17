To place an event in the “What’s Goin’ On” section, email: beth.key@harlandaily.com or drop a written/typed copy of the announcement by our office at 1512 Hwy. 421 South. Announcements will not be accepted by phone and should be submitted no later than four business days before the event. If received in time, it will be published one or two days before the event. Announcements are also available to view at www.harlandaily.com. For more details, call 606-909-4145.

APRIL 18-20

The Harlan County BOOKMOBILE schedule for the week of April 16 includes:

Wednesday — Pine Mountain, Settlement School and Big Laurel.

Thursday — Black Mountain Elementary School, Brittains Creek, Dizney and Yocum Creek.

Friday — Sunshine, High Rise Apartments, Evarts Elementary School and Eastbrook.

APRIL 18,

19, 23, 24, 25, 26

REGISTRATION for pupils in kindergarten or the preschool program in the Harlan County Schools and Harlan County Head Start for the 2018-2019 school year will be held from 8:30 a.m. to noon at each school on the following dates: April 18, Wallins; April 19, Cumberland; April 23, James A. Cawood; April 24, Green Hills; April 25, Evarts; and April 26, Black Mountain. For more information, contact your community school.

APRIL 19, 26; MAY 3, 10

The Kentucky Highlands Investment Corporation and the Kentucky Entrepreneur Network are presenting a program designed for people interested in obtaining an entrepreneurial mindset, based on the book “Who Owns the Ice House” by Clifton Taulbert. Program will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. on the following dates: April 19 and 26, May 3 and 10. Programs will be held on SKCTC’s Harlan campus in building 1, room 103; and the Cumberland campus. Register at www.khic.eventbrite.com. The first 30 to register will receive a free copy of the book. For more information, contact Matt Huffman at 606-213-6696.

APRIL 20-22

The Restore WOMEN’S CONFERENCE at Harvest Worship Center, located at 112 South Main Street, will be held April 20-22. Services begin at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday. Beth Johnson will be the speaker.

APRIL 21

The first annual Harlan, Ky. CRYPTO CON will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on April 21 at the Harlan County Extension Depot, located at 110 River Street, featuring lectures and presentations from wildlife and Bigfoot researchers. There will also be food, merchandise vendors, display tables and more. Door prizes will be awarded throughout the day.

Harlan Christian Church will host their 15th annual Men’s FISH FRY at 6 p.m. on April 21. There is no charge and all men are invited to attend. Special guests will be Tommy and John Thomas Oaks.

The second annual MOUNTAIN FIESTA, a free street festival for the community, will be held in Cumberland Gap from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 21 featuring concerts, professional dance classes, art, craft demos, vendors, activities, food from Latin America and Appalachia.

APRIL 22

The annual EARTH DAY TREE GIVEAWAY presented by the Harlan County Extension 4-H and the Harlan County Soil Conservation Office will take place at Walmart at noon on April 22. Red Bud, Dogwood and a small selection of Apple Trees will be given out. Harlan County 4-H will allow customers to make a 4-H Windowsill Garden Project and Earth Day coloring books will be available along with other Earth Day materials.

The Southeast Community Choir will present their SPRING CONCERT, “An American Sampler,” under the direction of Professor Ann Schertz and accompanied by Clara Atkins Pope, at 3 p.m. on April 22 at Christ Church Episcopal in Harlan. Former choir members are invited to attend and join the choir as they sing, “The Lord Bless and Keep You.” This concert is free and open to the public. Everyone is invited to a reception in the church basement immediately following the concert.

APRIL 23-27

The Harlan County BOOKMOBILE schedule for the week of April 23 includes:

Monday — Cawood Elementary School, Smith, Three Point and Bob’s Creek.

Tuesday — James A. Cawood Elementary School, Rio Vista/Loyall, Baxter/County Pike and Holy Trinity.

Wednesday — Wallins Elementary School and Pathfork.

Thursday — Holmes Mill, Closplint, Louellen and Hope Center.

Friday — Rosspoint Elementary School and Harlan County Christian School.

APRIL 27-29

The 22nd Golden FAMILY REUNION will be held April 27-29 beginning at Cumberland Inn in Williamsburg at 5 p.m. on Friday, then on Saturday at Golden Creek on the original Stephen Golden and Hannah Helms home lands/family cemetery. For more information, contact Carol Golden at 865-376-7141 before April 25.

APRIL 28

Registration is now open for the fourth annual RAVEN ROCK 5K Trail Run/Hike at Kingdom Come State Park in Cumberland on April 28. Run along and over some of the most extraordinary rock formations in the state, including Raven Rock, a giant rock exposure that soars 290 feet into the air at a 45-degree angle. Registration begins at 9 a.m., run at 10 a.m. The fee on the day of the even is $25. Pre-register today at runreg.com and receive $5 off. T-shirts are first come, first served for on-site registration; only guaranteed if registered online.

APRIL 29

Members of the Christian Motorcyclists Association (CMA) will be offering a Bike Blessing at the Coal Miners Underground M/C’s Autism Awareness Ride scheduled from noon to 2 p.m. on April 29 at the Village Center Mall.

APRIL 30

The Harlan County BOOKMOBILE schedule for April 30 includes: Sunshine School, Kids Kampus/Rita’s Day Care, Grays Knob and Verda Head Start.

MAY 5

The annual Christ’s Hands DERBY DASH 5K and 2-Mile Family Run will be held May 5. Registration will begin at 8 a.m. and the race will start at 9 a.m. — beginning and finishing at Christ’s Hands. The first 50 pre-registered participants will receive a complimentary T-shirt. Prizes will be awarded in four age groups — win, place and show awards will be presented to the winner of the 1.1/4 Mile Derby Mark. At the end of the race, two prize packages will be awarded. For five cans of food or a $5 donations, two names will be entered to win. There is no limit to the number of times you can enter. Registration forms can be found at Christ’s Hands, Core Fitness, Dan Mosley’s office, Harlan Center, PT Pros and on Christ’s Hands website (www.christhandsky.org)

MAY 11

The BOYS & GIRLS CLUB Community Dinner and Reverse Raffle will be held from 7-10 p.m. on May 11 at the Harlan Center. For a donation of $100, you and a guest will enjoy a dinner for two, lively entertainment, bid on unique auction items, and win fabulous prizes. Tickets can be purchased from any board member or by calling 606-573-0960. Only 250 tickets will be sold. Free childcare will be provided at the Boys & Girls Club.

MAY 19, 20

Registration is now open for the second annual “Tour De Kingdom Come,” a 36-mile road race which includes the scenic Little Shepherd trail, and first annual “Dash for Cash,” an up hill 2.7 mile time trial, scheduled May 19 and 20. A multi-event discount is offered for registering for both events. If you pre-register for “Tour De Kingdom Come” then you can select “Dash for Cash” time trial event for only $10 more. There will be cash awards for the top finishers in each category. Registration is available bikereg.com.

MAY 31-JUNE 2

The 63rd annual POKE SALLET FESTIVAL will be held May 31-June 2 in downtown Harlan. If you are interested in being a vendor, call Harlan Center at 606-573-4495 or Judge-Executive Dan Mosley’s office at 606-573-2600.

MAY 31

Harlan Christian Church will sponsor a Poke Sallet FAMILY NIGHT CONCERT from 9-11 p.m. on May 31 in downtown Harlan during the Poke Sallet Festival featuring Sidewalk Prophets.

JUNE 2

The annual Sue Ford Memorial CAR SHOW will be held during the Poke Sallet Festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 2 in downtown Harlan.

The ART EXTRAVAGANZA FESTIVAL will be held from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on June 2 in Cumberland Gap (521 Colwyn Avenue) featuring Appalachian arts and crafts from the Tri-State area with food, music and wine tasting. No charge for admission.

• • • • • • •

Narconon wants to education families on the new escalated risk Fentanyl has added to opiate abuse. Fentanyl has been found to be 50 to 100 times more potent than heroin and has a greatly increased change of overdose. You can learn more about the new dangers of opiate addition and the details of Fentanyl by visiting http://bit.ly/2oCmgAB Narconon can help you take steps to overcome addition in your family. Call 800-431-1754 for free screenings and referrals

Monthly INCOME LIMITS RAISED for Shepherd’s Pantry: One person, $1,276; two, $1,726; three, $2,177. The pantry, located at 111 Union Street in Clutts, will be signing up former and new clients for the pantry (not commodities) program from 10-11 a.m. on the first four Tuesdays and first three Wednesdays of each month until further notice. You must bring proof of all household income, all members Social Security cards, your utility bill with 911 address on it — no exceptions. Plenty of food is available.

ANN’S PANTRY, a mission of the Harlan United Methodist Church, is in need of non-perishable food items and monetary donations. To donate, contact the Stephen Riddle at 606-573-1464 or Wylene Miniard at 606-573-7731.

The American RED CROSS is seeking volunteers with flexible schedules to respond to single and multi-family home fires in the Lake Cumberland service area which includes Casey, Adair, Cumberland, Clinton, Russell, Pulaski, Wayne, McCreary, Whitley, Laurel, Clay, Knox, Bell and Harlan counties. Red Cross Disaster Action Team (DAT) volunteers respond to assist families with shelter, support and access to basic needs immediately following a home fire – often arriving on scene even as the fire is still burning. Volunteers may apply online by visiting http://www.redcross.org/volunteer or by contacting Chapter Executive Terry Burkhart at 859-253-1331 or terry.burkhart@redcross.org.

GED classes are being offered to anyone 19 years or older. Improve your reading, writing and mathematical skills and study to receive your GED. Follow your children by improving your education free of charge. For more information, contact the following locations: Southeast Kentucky Community & Technical College Middlesboro campus at 606-248-3175, Bell County Literacy Center at 606-248-2014, Pineville Learning Center at 606-337-3044 or Henderson Settlement at 606-337-7729 ext. 305.

Benchmark Family Services, serving Bell, Harlan, Clay, Knox, Laurel and Whitley counties, invites you to become a FOSTER PARENT. Free orientation classes are held from 5-6 p.m. on any Tuesday. For more information, call 606-526-6992 or toll free at 866-526-6992.

Free saliva-based drug testing kits are provided and sponsored through UNITE and Stand in the Gap Coalition (SIGCO). Give Me a Reason (GMAR) is designed for parents/guardians to use to talk with their children and randomly test them, which gives them a reason to say no when tempted or offered drugs. Kits can be obtained at 44 different distribution points (DP) throughout the Tri-State area and at the SIGCO office, located at 502 Pennlyn Avenue in Cumberland Gap, Tennessee. For more information, contact the SIGCO office at 423-300-1302. To pick up a kit, stop by on Thursdays from noon to 5:30 p.m. Join prayer at the SIGCO office from 5-6 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month.

GED classes are being offered to anyone 19 years or older. Improve your reading, writing and mathematical skills and study to receive your GED. Follow your children by improving your education free of charge. For more information, contact the following locations: Southeast Kentucky Community & Technical College Middlesboro campus at 606-248-3175, Middlesboro Learning Center at 606-248-4000, Pineville Learning Center at 606-337-3044, Henderson Settlement at 606-337-7729 ext. 305 or Lighthouse Mission at 606-337-1069.

VOLUNTEERS and friendly visitors are needed for the Kentucky Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program to enrich the lives of seniors in their long-term care facilities. If you currently visit with someone or would like to become more involved and educated on resident’s rights, elder abuse and long-term care for seniors, contact Arlene Gibson, district ombudsman with Cumberland Valley ADD, at 606-864-7391 ext. 119.

A military SUPPORT GROUP for all active, separated or any former military men or women meets at 6:30 p.m. every first and third Monday of the month at the Middlesboro National Guard Armory, located on 30th Street. If you are facing financial, relationship, criminal, adjustment, substance abuse or other problems, this is for you.

Narconon is reminding families that the use of addicting drugs is on the rise. Take steps to PROTECT YOUR FAMILY FROM DRUG USE. If you know anyone who is struggling get them the help they need. For a free brochure on the signs of addiction for all drugs, call 800-431-1754 or visit DrugAbuseSolution.com. Narconon also offers free screenings and referrals.