Cassim tosses 1-hitter as Reds defeat Braves

The Home Federal Giants and Alred Law Office Reds were winners in opening week action from the Harlan Little League.

Will Cassim pitched a one-hitter with seven strikeouts as the Reds downed the VIP Sports Braves 14-3.

Daven Johnson led the Reds at the plate with two triples and a single. Darren Alred had three singles. Cassim added a triple and double. Cameron Hawkins, Maddox Huff and Bryson Bryant contributed two singles each. Sabby Mosley added one single.

Aiden Johnson had a single for the Braves and also was the pitcher of record.

Nate Montanaro had two triples, a double and single in four at bats to lead the Giants over the Anderson, Laws and Jones Funeral Home Cubs 11-9.

Vincent Smiht added a triple and single with three RBI. Jayce Brown, Brennan Blevins and Colby Shepherd contributed one single each.

Montanaro earned the win on the mound as he struck out nine and walked seven in three hitless innings. Blevins, Brown and Smith also saw action the mound.

Jaydon Sutton led the Cuts with a triple. Brayden McMillian had a homer and drove in five runs to lead the Cubs. Jaydon Sutton added a triple. Tristian McMillian had a double and Bub Barger added a single.

Brayden McMillian, Tristian McMillian and Braylan McLual saw mound action.

———

Coaches and scorekeepers can send scoring information to John Henson at john.henson@harlan.kyschools.us. Full names are needed for players from both teams.

^^^

Gist pitches a 2-hitter as Skins overpower Jenkins

Jaedyn Gist pitched a two-hitter with eight strikeouts and three walks as Cumberland rolled past Jenkins 13-2 in middle school baseball action Tuesday.

Brayden Blakley led the Cumberland offense with a triple and double. Nathan Shepherd added a double and single. Gist singled twice. Shawn Carroll, Braydon Burton, Nazareth Sanchez and Evan Bowling contributed one single each.

Caleb Morgan led Jenkins with two doubles. He also pitched three innings with three strikeouts and seven walks. Addington Johnson struck out one and walked three in one inning.