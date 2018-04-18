Annual Powell River Regatta is Saturday

The fourth annual Powell River Kayak and Canoe Regatta will take place April 21 in Tazewell, Tennessee. This is a 12-mile race along a beautiful stretch of river between Brooks Bridge on Cedar Fork Road and Cosby Bridge on Cave Springs Road.

There will be various boat and age class races, including a recreational category for those who don’t want to compete, but just enjoy the river.

Floating the Powell is an opportunity not to be missed, providing beautiful rustic scenery of forests and farmland, with opportunities to view wildlife such as blue heron, kingfisher, bald eagle and osprey.

Monetary prizes will be awarded for first and second place finishers of each racing category.

The Regatta is a fundraiser to support the Powell River Blueway Project, whose goal is to enhance public use of the river through developing more boat access sites and providing education about the river and its importance. Launch sites that have recently been created include one Gap Creek and Indian Creek, and more sites are being pursued.

Registration is $35 for single boats and $55 for double. The race will begin at the Well Being Retreat Center, located at 557 Narrows Road in Tazewell, Tennessee.

For information about the regatta and registration visit them on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/PowellRiverRegatta or go to www.PowellRiverBlueway.org/Regatta.