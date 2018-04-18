FRYSC sponsors programs at Cumberland

Courtesy of Harlan County Schools

“Smokey the Bear” visited Cumberland Elementary School, teaching kindergarten- through fifth-graders about fire safety and how to prevent forest fires. He showed the students equipment that is used to put out fires and explained to them how they should never play with fire. This activity was sponsored by the Cumberland Elementary FRYSC.

Cumberland Elementary FRYSC sponsored the program, “Cubanana” from the Bureau of Lectures for kindergarten- through eighth-grade students. This program brought Cuban music and dance to the students. Students also heard stories and learned dances from Cuban culture.