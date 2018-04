Harlan County Elite’s Thomas Jordan went up for a shot in action from the TNT East Rim Wars tourney in Kingsport last weekend. Harlan County Elite, a team of middle school players from across the county, won two of three games to improve to 11-1 for the summer. Harlan County fell 47-46 to the Chosen Few, of Kingsport, before defeating Diamond Jazz, of Kingsport, 58-36 and then edging the LC Cougars, of Letcher County, by a final of 58-55.