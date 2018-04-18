Lady Bears rout Bell in district clash

Harlan County bounced back from a district loss last week at home against Harlan by routing visiting Bell County 16-1 in four innings on Tuesday.

The first eight Lady Bears to the plate scored to begin the rout as HCHS pounded out 14 hits, led by Lainey Cox with three singles for three RBI, Emily Long with two doubles for five RBI and Hannah Johnson with two doubles for three RBI. Nikki Creech, Destinee Jenkins, Kacie Russell, Reagan Caudill, Emily Collett, Brandy Adams and T.C. Somersall contributed one hit each.

Jenkins earned the win as she struck out four and walked two in 2 1/3 innings. Russell struck out three and walked one in recording the final five outs. Jenkins and Russell each gave up one hit.

Sarah Brooks and Taylor Shackleford each had one hit for Bell County. Amber Lawson pitched a complete game.

Johnson and Long each drove in two runs with hits in the eight-run first inning.

After Bell scored its lone run in the top of the second, the Lady Bears answered with two runs in the bottom of the inning on Caudill’s double.

Long had a bases-loaded double in the third inning to extend the lead to 13-1.

Cox had a two-run single and Johnson added an RBI double in a three-run fourth inning that ended the game.

“I was glad to see us hit the ball throughout the game,” Harlan County coach Tim McElyea said. “We’ve put some long hours in with our full concentration on hitting. Our pitching is solid and our defense has performed well. We knew we had to improve on the offensive side.”

Harlan County (5-4) returns to action Thursday in the Wizard of Ozz Classic at Letcher Central. Bell County (4-6) plays at Middlesboro on Thursday.

———

Bell County 010 0 — 1 2 4

Harlan County 823 3 — 16 14 1

Lawson and Shackleford; Jenkins, Russell (3) and Long. WP — Jenkins (5-4). LP — Lawson.