A ‘Beautiful Day’ for domestic violence victims

The collaboration between Harlan County Domestic Violence Council, Cumberland Valley Domestic Violence Services and Ally Kats Hair Salon culminated in a “beautiful day” for victims of domestic violence who are currently residing in the domestic violence shelter.

On April 11, Ally Kats Hair Shack owner Carla Hartsell closed her business to all except the residents of the Cumberland Valley Domestic Violence Shelter. Residents were transported to the salon where they enjoyed a full day of pampering, new hairdos, manicures and complete makeovers. Hartsell, along with her two staff stylists, spent the entire day cutting, coloring and curling hair for shelter residents all at no charge.

Through local donations from Papa John’s Pizza, Pizza Hut, Rax, Subway, Sports Café and Catering, Food City, Don’s Super Saver, Save A Lot, Cash Saver, Double Kwik and Walmart, lunch was provided as the ladies received a makeover as well as a huge self-esteem boost.

District Judge Scott Lisenbee, who presides over Domestic Violence Court, stopped in for a visit with the ladies also.

Harlan County Domestic Violence Victim Advocate Sheryl Caudel stated, “Ally Kats has provided this day for shelter residents for several years. The boost in self-esteem for the ladies is phenomenal. We are so appreciative to everyone involved in making this day possible.”

Cumberland Valley Domestic Violence Services provides safe shelter to victims of domestic violence as well as providing a 24-hour crisis line, 800-755-5348. The center serves the Cumberland Valley Area Development District which includes the counties of: Bell, Clay, Harlan, Jackson, Knox, Laurel, Rockcastle and Whitley.

To speak with Caudel, call 606-392-1129.