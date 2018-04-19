Dairy farm discussion

John Henson | Daily Enterprise

Megan Bailey (right), a spokeswoman for the Southland Dairy Farms Classroom, was at Harlan County High School on Wednesday to present a program about cows and the milking process. Bailey told the students about cows and how milk is produced on farms. She also demonstrated the milking process as agriculture students Selena Smith, Mona Brock, Katie Napier and Nikki Callahan watched. Bailey talked to the students during the presentation, even spraying milk from Jet, the cow that made the trip with her to Harlan County.

