Lady Dragons collect 13 hits to rout Pineville

Harlan pounded out 13 hits and Ashley Overbay limited visiting Pineville to two hits as the Lady Dragons rolled to a 15-1 win in four innings on Tuesday.

Overbay struck out nine and walked none to earn the victory.

Hannah Jones led the Harlan offense with a triple and single. Overbay doubled twice. Haven Saylor had a double and single. Angel Wynn singled twice. Jayda Young had a triple. AnnMarie Bianchi contributed a double. Payton Bennett, Savanna Smith and Kaitlyn Cornett added one single each.

Cornett walked in the first inning and courtesy runner Emma Jones scored the game’s first run when Overbay doubled. Young tripled home a run and scored on Smith’s ground out.

Bianchi walked to start the second inning. She stole second and scored on Wynn’s single. Jones reached on a fielder’s choice and scored on Saylor’s double. Cornett followed with a single and scored on Overbay’s two-run double. Young followed with a sacrifice fly for an 8-1 lead.

Bennett walked in the third inning, stole second and scored on Wynn’s single. Jones and Saylor each had triples. Smith and Bennett followed with singles.

Bianchi had an RBI double in the fourth inning.

Harlan (7-3) travels to Barbourville on Monday.

———

Pineville 010 0 — 1 2 3

Harlan 354 3 — 15 13 2

Caldwell and Daniels; Overbay and Cornett. WP — Overbay (7-3). LP — Caldwell.