Students participate in U of L Honor Choir

Eight Harlan Independent students participated in the University of Louisville Honor Choir recently. Thirty-eight high schools were represented in the 294 member choir.

Dr. Kent Hatteberg is the director of the Collegiate Chorale; however, the conductor that evening was Won Joo Ahn. They performed five selections, then joined the honor choir for seven pieces.

Dr. Hatteberg was the conductor and festival coordinator, and Ethan James McCollum was the accompanist.

Marybeth Christman, a graduate of the University of Louisville, performed the alto solo in a quartet during the “Regina coeli, KV 276 “ by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.