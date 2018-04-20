Annual Ramp Fest planned Saturday

Joe P. Asher|Daily Enterprise

The Harlan County Ridge Runners will host their annual Ramp Fest on Saturday at the North Evarts RV Campground in Evarts. An ATV ride kicks off the event, leaving between 9 and 9:30 a.m. from the campground, followed by dinner (served between 4:30 and 5 p.m.) including ramps and polish sausage as well as a range of additional choices. All are welcome to attend to enjoy the passage of spring, eat some good food and enjoy the fellowship of others.

