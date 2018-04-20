Bears’ offense surges in win over Letcher

Harlan County raced to a 6-0 lead after two innings on the way to a 10-5 victory Thursday over visiting Letcher Central.

The Bears broke out of a recent offensive slump with a 10-hit attack against Letcher, led by senior first baseman Will Scott and senior outfielder Caleb Carmical with two singles each. Benjamin Lewis, Cameron Nease, Hunter Goodwin, Jonathan Wilder, Xzavier Simmons and Justin Brown added one hit each.

Jay Harris started the game and pitched two shutout innings. Quinton Boggs gave up two runs in one inning on the mound. Simmons allowed three runs (one earned) in 2 1/3 innings with two strikeouts and two walks. Cameron Nease pitched 1 2/3 shutout innings and gave up two hits with one strikeout and one walk

Harlan County (3-5) will play at Harlan on Friday in a district doubleheader.

———

Letcher Central 002 021 0 — 5 10 3

Harlan County 240 220 x — 10 10 3

Slone, Craft (1), Lebrun (2), Kincer (6) and Mason; Harris, Boggs (3), Simmons (4), Nease (6) and Casolari. WP — Boggs (1-0). LP — Slone.