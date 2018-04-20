LMU athletics extends partnership with Nike

HARROGATE, Tenn. — The Lincoln Memorial University Department of Athletics announced Friday that it has entered into a multi-year partnership with Nike through BSN SPORTS. The agreement, which will commence in July, is part of BSN SPORTS Collegiate Select program, which aims to make BSN SPORTS a one-stop provider for all collegiate athletic, intramural, club and staff apparel and equipment to all D1, D2, D3, NJCAA and NAIA schools.

The agreement includes numerous incentives in the form of discounts and rewards along with incentives for on-field achievements and additional marketing and promotional opportunities.

“We at LMU Athletics are thrilled to enhance our partnership with Nike and BSN SPORTS to ensure that our student-athletes are outfitted in the very best equipment and apparel,” said LMU Athletics Director Matt Green. “The Nike brand is synonymous with excellence, and we firmly believe that this partnership goes a long way in helping us provide an excellent experience for our student-athletes. We appreciate Nike and BSN SPORTS for their continued support.”

Todd Northrop, Collegiate Select Vice President, added, “This agreement with Lincoln Memorial University affirms our highest aspirations for BSN’s Collegiate Select program: delivering elite, customized products and services to our college customers. We are excited to partner with the Railsplitters, to elevate the performance and impact of their top-notch and growing athletic programs.”

BSN SPORTS Collegiate Select will partner with the company’s key vendors, such as Nike, to provide apparel and equipment to colleges and universities across the country.