Local Sports

Yankees claim wins over Dodgers, Braves

Alex Creech scattered five hits while striking out nine and walking one to lead the Yankees past the Dodgers 14-3 in Tri-City Little League action Tuesday.

Aiden Creech led the Yankees’ offense with a double and two singles. Brayden Casolari had a triple and double. Shawn Carroll contributed a triple and single. Creech added a double and single. Christian Maggard had an inside-the-park grand slam. Sedrick Washington added a single.

Kaden Boggs led the Dodgers with a triple and double. Liam Garland had a double. Tyler Lunsford and Caleb Banks each added singles.

Led by Alex Creech with a triple, double and single, the Yankees coasted to a 14-1 win over the Braves in Tri-City Little League action.

Aiden Craig added an inside-the-park homer and two singles. Shawn Carroll had an inside-the-park homer and a single. Peyton Jackson had a triple. Gavin Lloyd and Brayden Casolari added singles.

Casolari struck out two and walked one in one inning on the mound. Jackson struck out three and walked one in one inning. Creech struck out two and walked one in two innings.

Josh Duckworth led the Braves with a triple and double. Jordy Jackson added a triple and Steven Childers contributed a single.

Giants score 17 in first to coast past VIP Braves

Led by three hits each from Brennan Blevins, Nate Montanaro and Vincent Smith, the Home Federal Giants rolled to a 26-3 win over the VIP Braves in Harlan Little League action Thursday.

Jayce Brown, Colby Shepherd, Grant Shelton and Sawyer Hensley added two hits each for the Giants, who raced to a 17-0 lead after one inning. Sawyer Hensley contributed one hit. Smith had a homer and Montanaro tripled. Blevins had a team-high four RBI.

Brown, Shepherd, Sawyer Hensley and Wyatt Hensley shared mound duty for the Giants.

Chance Sturgill singled for the only hit by the Braves.