News Around the State

Couple pleads not guilty to beating death of 2-year-old son

BEREA, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky couple has pleaded not guilty to bludgeoning the woman’s 2-year-old son to death.

Seara Clements and William Butler have been charged with murder for Tristan’s Feb. 14 death. News outlets report Tristan was severely bruised and died from severe head trauma.

The Richmond Register cites testimony from Kentucky State Police Detective Cameron Allen that Butler said Clements threw the toddler into a wall. Allen said Clements claimed Butler bit the toddler and beat him when he cried.

WKYT-TV reports the couple also pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges of criminal abuse of a child and failure to report abuse.

The two are scheduled to return to court in June.

Kentucky Downs’ meet to offer record $10 million in purses

FRANKLIN, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Downs has raised purses to a record $10 million for its September meet and added a $500,000 inaugural Breeders’ Cup qualifier for 2-year-olds.

Fourteen turf stakes races highlight the five-day meet from Sept. 1-13 with higher purses for 13. The 6 ½-furlong Kentucky Downs Juvenile Turf Sprint on Sept. 8 will award entry to the similarly named inaugural Breeders’ Cup race at Churchill Downs on Nov. 2. Half its purse is available to Kentucky-bred and -sired horses through Kentucky Thoroughbred Development Fund supplements.

The opening-day Tourist Mile and Grade 3 Kentucky Turf Cup on Sept. 8 each have raised purses to $750,000 through the KTDF. Two other turf stakes races will pay $500,000 each while the Downs’ Grade 3 Ladies Sprint will offer $450,000, up $100,000.

Officials: 1 person dead after house fire

RINEYVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Officials say one person is dead after a fire in a Kentucky home.

Hardin County Deputy Coroner Shana Norton tells The News-Enterprise that John Patterson died in the blaze.

Investigators tell news outlet that the fire at the Rineyville residence was reported Thursday morning. The body was upstairs and was found during a sweep of the home.

Investigators believed the victim was sleeping when the fire started. No one else was in the home at the time of the fire.

The state fire marshal is leading the investigation into the fire’s cause.

Churchill hires top executive for new facility

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Churchill Downs has hired a casino executive to run its new facility that will offer machines allowing people to gamble on past horse races.

Churchill said Thursday it selected Tim Bryant to serve as president and general manager of Derby City Gaming in Louisville. The $60 million facility opens this fall.

Bryant rejoins Churchill after 15 months as chief operating officer of a California casino. He’s also a former executive at Fair Grounds Race Course and Slots in New Orleans.

Derby City Gaming will feature an electronic version of gambling that allows people to bet on past races without knowing the names of the trainers, jockeys or horses. The facility also will offer simulcast wagering.

The facility is near Churchill’s racetrack in Louisville.

Bryant begins his new role May 14.