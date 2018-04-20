Woman begins 3-year sentence

A Cumberland woman was ordered to begin serving a three-year prison sentence after her probation was revoked recently in Harlan Circuit Court.

Misty Osborne, 30, appeared in front of Harlan Circuit Court Judge Kent Hendrickson on the commonwealth’s motion to revoke probation on April 5.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Parker Boggs and Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jonathon Lee handled the matter for the state.

According to the probation revocation order, Osborne entered a plea of guilty on Nov. 3 to charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. On Nov. 16, she was sentenced to three years in prison and granted probation on the sentence for a period of three years.

She was sentenced on charges contained in an indictment handed down by the grand jury on Jan. 23, 2017. The indictment stemmed from her arrest on June 18, 2016.

According to the citation issued at the time of her arrest, police were attempting to serve a warrant on Osborne. When they arrived at her location, she was attempting to exit through the back door of the residence. Police searched the residence and located a white powdery substance contained in a clear plastic baggie, tubing, coffee filters, an opened lithium battery pack and other items associated with the manufacture of methamphetamine.

Cumberland Police Sgt. John Teagle provided evidence to the grand jury resulting in the indictment.

The probation revocation order states Osborne failed to abide by the terms and condition of her probation. She admitted verbally and in writing to the use of methamphetamine on or about Dec. 17. A report by Probation and Parole Officer Zach Goins states Osborne absconded probation by not reporting.

Osborne was mailed a report letter advising her to report on Feb. 15, but was arrested on new felony charges and lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on Feb. 12. The felony charge was later dismissed and Osborne was released and advised to report to Goins. Osborne failed to do so. Osborne additionally failed to complete any community service work and failed to pay monthly alcohol/drug testing and supervision fees.

Hendrickson revoked Osborne’s probation and remanded her into custody to begin serving her sentence.