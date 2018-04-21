Craig marks 26th year as church leader

There are so many people I could discuss when it comes to people I admire, including family members or friends, because I find much to admire in each of them. However, during my thought process, one person comes to my mind that I must admit even surprised me. His name is Gary Craig, and he is my pastor at Friendship Baptist Church in Cawood.

Everyone can love their pastor and believe that when it comes to someone to lead their flock, they would be the best, but when it comes to a church leader, a loyal man of God, I can’t think of anyone better than Pastor Craig. He has been my pastor since I was born and he is one of the most loving, caring and, above all, humblest people I have ever known.

This past Sunday was his 26th anniversary as the pastor of the church. Gary has not only been faithful to the church but the community as well. He works every year in Vacation Bible School and is always there for anyone who needs to talk to him.

Gary is also a cancer survivor, and what is amazing to me was during his battle with colon cancer, Gary never missed one service, never appeared weak or sick from the chemo and radiation, and also always gave praise to God throughout his entire journey.

He talked a lot about being down in the valley and as the tears began to fill his eyes, he would say, “Through it all, I felt the presence of God,” he said. “With all the bad things going on in the world today, the killings, drugs, wars, rumors about war, I thought it would be nice to put a little light on such a dark place.”

Gary will be the first to tell you that he is not the light, but he stands for the light and that is God and our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. So when it comes to admiration, there isn’t anyone I can think of that deserves it more than Gary Craig.

Chelsey Noe is a senior at Harlan County High School and a member of the Bear Tracks newspaper staff and a student in the communications/creative writing class at HCHS.